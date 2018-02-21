The Asian Age | News

New sena raises brahmin pride banner

AMITA VERMA
Published : Feb 21, 2018
Updated : Feb 21, 2018, 3:09 am IST

Hindu outfit writes to Yogi over injustice to brahmins.

 Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Now that the Karni Sena’s heat and dust over Padmaavat and Rajput pride has subsided, it is now time for brahmin to take up the cause of their pride.

The Parshuram Swabhimaan Sena has now written a letter to UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, drawing his attention to the ‘injustice’ being meted out to brahmins in his regime.

Devdutt Sharma, the national convenor of the Parshuram Swabhimaan Sena, has said in his letter that five brahmins of a family were murdered in Apta village in Rae Bareli in June last year.

“These brahmins were financially weak and worked as farm labourers. The family was given a compensation of `5 lakhs. Recently, when Chandan Gupta was killed in Kasganj riots, his family was given a compensation of `20 lakh. A similar amount was given to the family of Dilip Saroj who was beaten to death in Allahabad earlier this month,” he wrote.

Questioning the rationale behind these decisions, Mr Sharma asked, “Is this what ‘Sabka saath Sabka vikas’ is all about. Are there no brahmins who are as poor as those in other communities? This kind of casteist decision must stop. The BJP had promised that there would be no discrimination but all these three incidents have taken place in BJP regime”.

He further wanted to know what the fault of the five members of a brahmin family who were killed last year was.

“Do the brahmins not vote and support the BJP?” he asked.

Mr Sharma pointed out that before the Assembly elections in UP last year; the brahmin community had mustered support for the BJP through various brahmin sammelans across the state.

“The Parshuram Swabhimaan Sena had organised a Brahmin Mahakumbh in Meerut before the elections and top leaders of the state had attended the event. Brahmins had announced their full support to the BJP”, he wrote.

The letter further asks Mr Adityanath to do justice with the community so that brahmins continue with their support to the BJP.

Interestingly, the meeting of the Parshuram Swabhimaan Sena that approved of this letter to UP chief minister was held in Delhi at the South Avenue residence of UP BJP MP Sharad Tripathi.

According to sources, the members at the meeting also objected to the undue importance being given to bureaucrats of a particular community (read Thakurs) in the state. “We are now compiling facts and figures that will substantiate our stand that brahmins are being sidelined, neglected and humiliated in the BJP regime where the focus is now on OBCs and dalits,” said a source.

