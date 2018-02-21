The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Feb 21, 2018

India, All India

Mandir wahi banega: Ayodhya station to change into Ram Temple replica

PTI
Published : Feb 21, 2018, 8:24 am IST
Updated : Feb 21, 2018, 11:16 am IST

'The govt is concerned about connecting Ayodhya through rail to the entire country so that Ram Bhakts may visit the place,' he said.

The minister of state for railways made the announcement after laying the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 200 crore, including Rs 80 crore for the reconstruction of the railway station. (Photo: PTI)
Ayodhya: Union minister Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said the Railways Ministry would submit a proposal to the Union Cabinet to re-construct the Ayodhya railway station as a replica of the Ram temple.

The minister of state for railways made the announcement after laying the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 200 crore, including Rs 80 crore for the reconstruction of the railway station.

He said the proposal for the reconstruction of Ayodhya railway station as the replica of the Ram temple would be submitted by the Railways Ministry to the Union Cabinet.

"The government is concerned about connecting Ayodhya through rail to the entire country so that Ram Bhakts may visit the place," he said.

He said the railway station would have all state-of-the-art facilities.

Sinha said Rs 1,116 crore was being spent on the double track and electrification of Faizabad “Barabanki rail route and the work would be completed in 2022.

BJP MP Vinay Katiyar was also present at the event.

"The development of Ayodhya railway station was being discussed at the time of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. When its construction will be completed, then the construction of Ram temple will be started," he said.

