Doklam standoff was China's strategy to separate Indians from Bhutanese: ex-NSA

ANI
Published : Feb 21, 2018, 9:23 pm IST
Updated : Feb 21, 2018, 9:24 pm IST

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba warned of increasing assertiveness of China in the region.

Former NSA Shiv Shankar Menon on Wednesday underscored the reason for China's activity in the Doklam Plateau, saying, 'they [Chinese] had a political goal of splitting us from the Bhutanese.' (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 Former NSA Shiv Shankar Menon on Wednesday underscored the reason for China's activity in the Doklam Plateau, saying, 'they [Chinese] had a political goal of splitting us from the Bhutanese.' (Photo: PTI/Representational)

New Delhi: Former National Security Advisor (NSA) Shiv Shankar Menon on Wednesday underscored the reason for China's activity in the Doklam Plateau, saying, "they [Chinese] had a political goal of splitting us from the Bhutanese."

"The reason why we saw that activity in Doklam last year was not because they had a clear military option or superiority, but [because] they had a political goal of splitting us from [the] Bhutanese, to show the Bhutanese that India could not defend their security and also to arouse [the]Bhutanese opinion. I am glad we chose to react the way we did," Menon said at the North East Region of India- Bridging Gaps and Securing Borders Summit, here.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba warned of increasing assertiveness of China in the region, saying it has been making rapid progress both economically and militarily.

Admiral Lanba used the occasion to highlight that there have been frequent instances of transgression by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) across the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

"A large portion of the state borders in the North East are international borders. Despite the cartographic difference with China, peace and tranquility has been maintained along the LAC for several decades," Admiral Lanba said.

Underscoring the vulnerability of the Siliguri Corridor, he, added, "However frequent instance of transgression by the PLA across the LAC and the recent standoff at Doklam are indication of increasing assertiveness of China, as it makes rapid progress both economically and militarily.

The Siliguri Corridor, also known as the Chicken's Neck, is a narrow stretch of land that links the northeastern states with the rest of India.  

Tags: sikkim standoff, doklam standoff, nsa, indo-sino ties

