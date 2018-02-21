The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 21, 2018 | Last Update : 12:26 PM IST

India, All India

Delhi chief secy assault: HC refuses to intervene, AAP MLA held

PTI
Published : Feb 21, 2018, 10:21 am IST
Updated : Feb 21, 2018, 11:55 am IST

AAP Delhi unit's chief spokesperson claimed that Jarwal was 'arrested' based on a 'frivolous' complaint.

Jarwal and Ajay Dutt, AAP MLAs from Deoli and Ambedkar Nagar respectively, had claimed the chief secretary had made casteist remarks. (Photo: Facebook)
 Jarwal and Ajay Dutt, AAP MLAs from Deoli and Ambedkar Nagar respectively, had claimed the chief secretary had made casteist remarks. (Photo: Facebook)

New Delhi: Delhi HC on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea for judicial intervention into an alleged scuffle between city chief secretary and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs.

"Police looking into the alleged assault on bureaucrat by AAP MLAs, will wait for the final outcome," the high court said.

AAP legislator Prakash Jarwal was arrested on Wednesday morning in connection with the alleged assault at the chief minister's residence, police said.

He was picked up from his house at Deoli and detained on Tuesday night.

Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash has alleged that he was assaulted by AAP MLAs Amantullah Khan and others during a meeting at the Chief Minister's residence on Tuesday night.

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Khan and others on the basis of Prakash's complaint. 

Earlier, Jarwal and Ajay Dutt, AAP MLAs from Deoli and Ambedkar Nagar respectively, had claimed the bureaucrat made casteist remarks.

They have lodged a complaint against him with the Delhi Police and the National Commission for Scheduled Castes.

AAP Delhi unit's chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that Jarwal was "arrested" based on a "frivolous" complaint.

"Delhi Police arrested elected MLA without any evidence. What about the arrest of IAS Officers who can be seen beating Minister in Secretariat? There is FIR by Minister as well as video evidence, but no arrests," Bharadwaj tweeted.

Utter chaos unfolded inside the Delhi Secretariat On Wednesday morning as Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain was mobbed by officials and staff, hours after Prakash was allegedly manhandled at the chief minister's residence.

Tags: prakash jarwal, delhi chief secretary, arvind kejriwal, saurabh bharadwaj
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Sotheby unveils white 'rare' diamond weighing 102.34-carat

2

Shah Rukh breaks silence on Padmaavat row, reveals reason and his advice to makers

3

Itkhori to have World's tallest ‘Buddha’ stupa: J’khand CM Raghubar Das

4

Reading crime novels helps relieve symptoms of depression, says study

5

PNB fraud: Hyderabad temple invokes Lion God to solve money crisis

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Mahamastabhisheka of Gomateswara (Lord Bahubali) has been a tradition held every 12 years since AD 981. (Photos: AP)

Devotees throng to Shravanbelagoal to anoint Gomateshwara

Chinese around the world celebrated the arrival of the Year of the Dog on Friday with family reunions, firecrackers and traditional food. (Photos: AP)

Chinese New Year: World celebrates advent of Year of Dog

From plaids, coats to a milieu of colours, New York Fashion Week sees designers bringing out their best. (Photos: AP)

Michael Kors, Mark Jacobs steal the show at New York Fashion Week

The celebration dates back to the colonial times with 'devils' representing Spanish conquerors and 'congos' representing African slaves. (Photo: AFP)

Panama City celebrates 'Congos and Devils' carnival

The 'Masopust' - or Carnival - in Prague's Zizkov quarter always takes place towards the end of winter. (Photo: AFP)

Prague holds its annual carnival

Rio de Janeiro's top samba schools danced and sang hard Monday as millions of other Brazilians did the same during nationwide Carnival celebrations. (Photo: AFP)

Carnival lights up Rio de Janeiro

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham