Delhi chief secy assault: HC refuses to intervene, AAP MLA held

Jarwal and Ajay Dutt, AAP MLAs from Deoli and Ambedkar Nagar respectively, had claimed the chief secretary had made casteist remarks. (Photo: Facebook)

New Delhi: Delhi HC on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea for judicial intervention into an alleged scuffle between city chief secretary and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs.

"Police looking into the alleged assault on bureaucrat by AAP MLAs, will wait for the final outcome," the high court said.

AAP legislator Prakash Jarwal was arrested on Wednesday morning in connection with the alleged assault at the chief minister's residence, police said.

He was picked up from his house at Deoli and detained on Tuesday night.

Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash has alleged that he was assaulted by AAP MLAs Amantullah Khan and others during a meeting at the Chief Minister's residence on Tuesday night.

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Khan and others on the basis of Prakash's complaint.

Earlier, Jarwal and Ajay Dutt, AAP MLAs from Deoli and Ambedkar Nagar respectively, had claimed the bureaucrat made casteist remarks.

They have lodged a complaint against him with the Delhi Police and the National Commission for Scheduled Castes.

AAP Delhi unit's chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that Jarwal was "arrested" based on a "frivolous" complaint.

"Delhi Police arrested elected MLA without any evidence. What about the arrest of IAS Officers who can be seen beating Minister in Secretariat? There is FIR by Minister as well as video evidence, but no arrests," Bharadwaj tweeted.

One AAP MLA Prakash Jharwal has been arrested by Delhi Police on frivolous complaint by IAS .He got married on this 06 feb.

Utter chaos unfolded inside the Delhi Secretariat On Wednesday morning as Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain was mobbed by officials and staff, hours after Prakash was allegedly manhandled at the chief minister's residence.