The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Feb 22, 2018 | Last Update : 12:42 AM IST

India, All India

CBI grills Rotomac pens owner, son in Delhi over Rs 3,695 cr loan

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 21, 2018, 1:29 pm IST
Updated : Feb 21, 2018, 1:39 pm IST

The CBI also carried out raids at Vikram Kothari's residence and establishments in Kanpur.

Denying any wrongdoing, Rotomac oens owner Vikram Kothari said, 'Yes, I took a loan from the bank but it is wrong information that I haven't paid.' (Photo: Facebook)
 Denying any wrongdoing, Rotomac oens owner Vikram Kothari said, 'Yes, I took a loan from the bank but it is wrong information that I haven't paid.' (Photo: Facebook)

New Delhi: The CBI on Wednesday said that Vikram Kothari, promoter of Rotomac pens, and his son Rahul Kothari, are being questioned at its headquarter in Delhi in connection with a Rs 3,695 crore loan default case. The two were brought to the national capital from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Tuesday night.

The CBI had also carried out raids at the billionaire's residence and establishments in Kanpur.

The father-son duo was also questioned all day on Tuesday.

Also read: Rotomac owner pens bank fraud

Denying any wrongdoing, Vikram Kothari has said, "Yes, I took a loan from the bank but it is wrong information that I haven't paid.”

The CBI registered a case after the Bank of Baroda, one of the banks from which Vikram Kothari had taken loans, filed a complaint of loan default against him.

Kothari had obtained Rs 2,919 crore from the consortium of seven banks -- Bank of India (Rs 754.77 crore), Bank of Baroda (Rs 456.63 crore), Indian Overseas Bank (Rs 771.07 crore), Union Bank of India (Rs 458.95 crore), Allahabad Bank (Rs 330.68 crore), Bank of Maharashtra (Rs 49.82 crore) and Oriental Bank of Commerce (Rs 97.47 crore), the FIR by the CBI said.

Also read: I-T dept attaches 14 bank a/cs including Vikram Kothari in Rotomac bank fraud

The Rotomac case came just days after the CBI initiated probe into the massive PNB fraud in which bank officials of the state-owned Punjab National Bank assisted diamantaire Nirav Modi and others get credit from overseas banks using fake guarantees.

According to a report in NDTV, Kothari was declared a wilful defaulter in February 2017. He contested it in the Allahabad High Court and won but allegedly didn't pay his dues. All through 2017, various properties belonging to him and his family members were auctioned by banks in an attempt to recover some of their dues.

Also read: Pen firm Rotomac owner booked for Rs 3,600 cr scam

Despite his financial troubles, Kothari has maintained his lavish lifestyle. His sprawling 4,000 square yard 'Santushti' mansion and a fleet of luxury vehicles are well known in Kanpur.

Vikram Kothari's father Mansukhbhai Kothari established the 'Pan Parag' brand that went on to become a huge success.

In 1999, after the Kotharis split, Vikram took charge of the family's stationery and pens enterprise while his younger brother Deepak Kothari took control of the Pan Parag empire.

Tags: rotomac bank fraud, vikram kothari, rahul kothari, cbi, ed
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Redmi Note 5 Pro review: Xiaomi's new benchmark against the Note 5

2

Woman complains of period pains, Emirates forces her to not fly

3

Sotheby unveils white 'rare' diamond weighing 102.34-carat

4

Shah Rukh breaks silence on Padmaavat row, reveals reason and his advice to makers

5

Itkhori to have World's tallest ‘Buddha’ stupa: J’khand CM Raghubar Das

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Numerous Bollywood stars were present in Waldorf Astoria Ras al Khaimah, UAE on Tuesday for wedding of actor Mohit Marwah. (Photos: Instagram)

Sridevi, Anil together, Sonam, Arjun, KJo, stars galore as Mohit Marwah gets hitched

Actor Mohit Marwah is all set to get married and his big Kapoor family turned up for the celebrations in UAE. (Photo: Instagram)

Kapoors and celebrations: Sridevi, Arjun, others in UAE for Mohit's wedding

Stars made headlines with their attires and wins at The BAFTA British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

BAFTAs: Jolie, JLaw, raise voice in black, Duchess doesn't; stars win trophies

Sridevi inaugurated a noble initiative at a educational institution in Mumbai, where other celebrities were also spotted on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sridevi flags off noble initiative, other stars lend support to event in style

Asha Bhosle was honoured with the Yash Chopra Memorial Award at an event graced by numerous celebrities in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rekha, Parineeti in attendance as Asha Bhosle receives Yash Chopra Memorial award

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra, Urvashi Rautela and others were clicked in the city. See all the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town celebs spotting: Akshay, Sonakshi, Sidharth and Urvashi in the city

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham