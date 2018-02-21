The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Feb 22, 2018 | Last Update : 12:43 AM IST

India, All India

Targeted for being Dalit, Muslim: AAP cries foul over MLAs' arrest

PTI
Published : Feb 21, 2018, 5:12 pm IST
Updated : Feb 21, 2018, 5:43 pm IST

AAP leader Ashutosh said the top bureaucrat has not produced evidence against Prakash Jarwal and Amanatullah Khan, yet they were arrested.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday cried foul over the arrest of two of its MLAs for allegedly attacking Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday cried foul over the arrest of two of its MLAs for allegedly attacking Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday cried foul over the arrest of two of its MLAs for allegedly attacking Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, and claimed the two were being targeted as they belong to the Dalit and minority communities.

Rejecting the charges of assault on the chief secretary, AAP leader Ashutosh said the top bureaucrat has not produced evidence against Prakash Jarwal and Amanatullah Khan, and yet the two lawmakers were arrested. An attempt is being made to "malign" the party's image, he claimed.

Also read: Delhi court sends 2 AAP MLAs to judicial custody, denies police plea for custodial probe

Khan was arrested around Wednesday noon, while Jarwal was arrested late Tuesday night for allegedly attacking Prakash at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence during an official meeting on Monday night.

Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia and a few other AAP legislators were also present at the meeting.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the Delhi Police is yet to take action in another case of assault against Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain and Delhi Dialogue Commission's vice-chairman Ashish Khetan at the Delhi Secretariat, despite they providing a video evidence of the attack.

Also read: Delhi chief secy assault: Won't intervene, will wait for police probe result, says HC​

Hussain and Khetan have claimed they were attacked at Delhi Secretariat yesterday and have filed separate complaints with the police.

"Eleven MLAs were present at the meeting at the chief minister's residence and yet only Prakash Jarwal, a Dalit MLA, and Amantullah Khan were arrested. Why?" Ashutosh told reporters.

Jarwal and another AAP MLA, Ajay Dutt, on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Delhi Police and National Commission for Scheduled Castes against Chief Secretary Prakash for using derogatory and casteist remarks. When asked whether the party was seeking to play a minority card, Singh refuted the charge but said Dalits were being targeted in BJP-ruled states.

"Dalits were flogged in Una, a Dalit man was killed for sporting a moustache. There are cases of Pehlu Khan (who was killed by cow vigilantes in Rajasthan in 2017) ," Singh said.

In 2016, Dalits were flogged in Una, leading to state-wide stir in Gujarat. In October last year, a 17-year Dalit boy was killed for allegedly sporting a moustache in Gujarat, a state ruled by the BJP.

Tags: prakash jarwal, delhi chief secretary, arvind kejriwal, saurabh bharadwaj
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Redmi Note 5 Pro review: Xiaomi's new benchmark against the Note 5

2

Woman complains of period pains, Emirates forces her to not fly

3

Sotheby unveils white 'rare' diamond weighing 102.34-carat

4

Shah Rukh breaks silence on Padmaavat row, reveals reason and his advice to makers

5

Itkhori to have World's tallest ‘Buddha’ stupa: J’khand CM Raghubar Das

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Numerous Bollywood stars were present in Waldorf Astoria Ras al Khaimah, UAE on Tuesday for wedding of actor Mohit Marwah. (Photos: Instagram)

Sridevi, Anil together, Sonam, Arjun, KJo, stars galore as Mohit Marwah gets hitched

Actor Mohit Marwah is all set to get married and his big Kapoor family turned up for the celebrations in UAE. (Photo: Instagram)

Kapoors and celebrations: Sridevi, Arjun, others in UAE for Mohit's wedding

Stars made headlines with their attires and wins at The BAFTA British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

BAFTAs: Jolie, JLaw, raise voice in black, Duchess doesn't; stars win trophies

Sridevi inaugurated a noble initiative at a educational institution in Mumbai, where other celebrities were also spotted on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sridevi flags off noble initiative, other stars lend support to event in style

Asha Bhosle was honoured with the Yash Chopra Memorial Award at an event graced by numerous celebrities in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rekha, Parineeti in attendance as Asha Bhosle receives Yash Chopra Memorial award

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra, Urvashi Rautela and others were clicked in the city. See all the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town celebs spotting: Akshay, Sonakshi, Sidharth and Urvashi in the city

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham