Sri Lanka drought: India to donate eight water bowsers, 100 tonnes of rice

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary of India S Jaishankar, visited Sri Lanka from February 18 to 20, for bilateral discussions with their leaders, as part of the continued high level engagement between the two countries.

During his visit, Jaishankar called on Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The Foreign Secretary reviewed the entire gamut of our bilateral relations, particularly Indian assisted economic projects and development particularly with Sri Lanka.

In response to the drought situation in Sri Lanka, Jaishankar conveyed on behalf of Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj to Minister of Foreign Affairs Mangala Samaraweera, that India would donate eight water bowsers and 100 metric tonnes of rice as immediate assistance, and was ready to provide further assistance as required.