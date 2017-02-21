The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 21, 2017 | Last Update : 02:42 AM IST

India, All India

Separatists call off strike in Valley due to Shivratri

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Feb 21, 2017, 1:16 am IST
Updated : Feb 21, 2017, 1:14 am IST

Shivratri is a festival of great significance for Kashmir’s Brahmin Hindus called Pandits.

Men warm themselves around a fire at a market as it rains in Srinagar. (Photo: AP)
 Men warm themselves around a fire at a market as it rains in Srinagar. (Photo: AP)

Srinagar: The separatist leaders in Kashmir have called off their day-long strike on February 24 as the day coincides with the festival of Maha Shivratri, in much relief to the Pandit community living in the Valley.

A spokesman for the alliance of Kashmir’s key separatist leaders, which is spearheading what it calls its “resistance movement” in the Valley, said here on Monday that decision was taken to “facilitate a hassle-free Heerath (as Shivratri is known locally)”.

The alliance, which has Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik as its members, had last week issued a new 12-day “protest calendar” which said that keeping in view three-day strike observed in the previous week, no shutdown will be observed on Friday, February 17. It, however, also said that next day of strike would be Friday, February 24 “when peaceful protests will be held across the Valley”. It also called for protests and sit-ins by traders, transporters and lawyers for short durations on different days.

But after it was pointed out that Shivaratri falls on February 24 and that the alliance should reconsider the strike call for the day, its leaders “discussed the issue and decided to withdraw the call.

Shivratri is a festival of great significance for Kashmir’s Brahmin Hindus called Pandits. In the Valley, it is also known as Heerath which is the corrupt form of hairat, a Persian word meaning “utter surprise”. The term Heerath was coined during the Pathan rule in Kashmir.

The spokesman said, “There will be no strike on February 24 so that hassle-free celebrations are held’. In fact, it was a local Muslim journalist Majid Hyderi who on February 16 while addressing the alliance leadership through Facebook wrote on his timeline. “As a part of the protest calendar, hartal has been called on February 24, Friday. But the day coincides with the Maha Shivaratri, a revered festival of our Pandit brethren. It would be highly appreciated if you reconsider the decision and choose some other day for the strike. Just a humble suggestion!” The request was endorsed by many people and Shahid-ul-Islam, the spokesman of the Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat Conference responded by saying “Noted and conveyed.”

However, the alliance’s decision to call a strike on February 24 without giving a thought to the fact that Shivaratri falls on the same day also evoked criticism within and outside the Valley.

Tags: syed ali shah geelani, yasin malik, kashmiri pandits, pandit community
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Anganwadi workers to get smartphones in C'garh: Minister

2

First Chinese 'unmanned factory' replaces 600 employees

3

Former India U-19 cricketer drives car onto platform

4

This musical note can make women orgasm with little effort

5

India ranks No.2 on list of Web Application Attacks Source Countries

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Maslenitsa is also known as Pancake Week and is a traditional Russian holiday marking the end of winter that dates back to pagan times (Photo: AP)

Russians mark end of winter with tradition from pagan times

Trump gets Photoshop treatment once again as Redditors decided to image Tiny Trump in hillarious settings (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens decided to make Trump look small in epic Photoshop trend

The Ridley turtles visit the Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar every year to lay their eggs (Photo: AFP)

Olive Ridley turtles at Rushikulya beach for their annual nesting

The project undertaken by different world graffiti artists portray Dubai in different ways along with their own interpretations. (Photo: AFP/Youtube)

Street art brings out Dubai's vibrant spirit with graphic portraits

Creative photographer Akhil Suhas chose Gandalf in random people around New Zealand to dress in the costume and be his subject in the photos. (Photos: Instagram/AkhilSuhas)

Photographer's 'Gandalf the Guide' New Zealand series is amazing

An old image of the US president lying on the bed in a bathrobe surfaced on the internet and a photoshop battle wasn't a surprise (Photo: Imgur)

Trump's bathrobe picture triggers photoshop battle

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham