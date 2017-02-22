The Asian Age | News

H1B visa: Modi tells US to have 'farsighted perspective' on movement of professionals

Published : Feb 21, 2017, 8:31 pm IST
He made the comment while receiving a 26-member bi-partisan US Congressional delegation in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Amid the Trump Administration's move to curb H1B visas that will impact India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday pressed the US to have a "balanced and farsighted perspective" on the movement of skilled professionals.

He made the comment while receiving a 26-member bi-partisan US Congressional delegation here.

Welcoming the Congressional Representatives to India, he said their visit augurs a good start to bilateral exchanges following the change in the US Administration and Congress.

He recalled his positive conversation with President Donald Trump and the shared commitment to further strengthen ties that have grown deeper in the last two and a half years.

In this regard, he recognized Congress’ strong bipartisan support for the India-US partnership, a PMO statement said.

Modi shared his perspective on areas where both countries can work even more closely, including in facilitating greater people-to-people linkages that have over the years helped contribute to each other's prosperity.

"In this context, the Prime Minister referred to the role of skilled Indian talent in enriching the American economy and society" and "urged developing a reflective, balanced and farsighted perspective on movement of skilled professionals," the statement said.

Soon after taking over last month, Trump had decided to overhaul the work visa programmes like the H-1B and L1, a move that will adversely hit the lifeline of Indian tech firms and professionals in the US.

At present, 65,000 H1B visas are issued by the US every year and Indians account for a major chunk in it.

