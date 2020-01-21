Don’t get demotivated by minor setbacks: PM to kids

About 2,000 students and teachers attended the event. Of these, 1,050 students were selected through an essay competition.

New Delhi: Interacting with students from schools across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told them not to get demotivated by temporary setbacks.

He suggested them to take time off from technology while at home and indulge in extracurricular activities based on their interests, as ways to reduce stress related to exams.

Reaching out to students across the country through the third edition of the “Pariksha Pe Charc-ha” programme at the Talkatora Stadium here, Mr Modi used the Chandra-ayaan 2 mission as an example.

Mr Modi also asked students to remember the India-Australia test series in 2001 to emphasise his message about positive thinking. He sought to speak to them in their own language and said his conversations with them will be “hashtag without filter”.

In the event, telecast and streamed live, Mr Modi said everyone should keep abreast of the latest technology but stressed that it should not be allowed to govern lives.

“Technological trends are changing quickly. It is essential to stay updated with these trends. Fear of technology is not good. Technology is a friend. Mere knowledge of technology isn’t enough. Its application is as important,” he said.

Mr Modi also asked students not to become slaves of technology. “We should have the strength to keep technology under our control and ensure it does not waste our time. One room in our homes should be technology free. Whoever enters will not carry any gadgets,” he said.

Students who got to ask questions to the prime minister were short-listed on the basis of essays submitted on five subjects —Gratitude is Great, Your Future Depends on Your Aspirations, Examining Exams, Our Duties, Your Take, and Balance is Beneficial.