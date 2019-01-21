Will take legal action: Wife of hospitalised K'taka Cong lawmaker

'If it is true that Ganesh beat up my husband, my children and I will not keep quiet,' Laxmi Singh said.

Anand Singh was hospitalised after he was allegedly hit on the head with a bottle by JN Ganesh at Bengaluru's Eagleton resort, where Congress legislators were moved on Friday by the party, the local media reported. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: The wife of Karnataka Congress lawmaker Anand Singh, who had to be hospitalised after being injured in an alleged fight with party legislator JN Ganesh, has threatened to take legal action.

"If it is true that Ganesh beat up my husband, my children and I will not keep quiet and will take legal action against him," Laxmi Singh said.

She is in Mumbai to attend a relative's wedding and is expected to return to Bengaluru soon.

Anand Singh was hospitalised after he was allegedly hit on the head with a bottle by JN Ganesh at Bengaluru's Eagleton resort, where Congress legislators were moved on Friday by the party, the local media reported.

Read: ‘Chest pain, not fight’, says Cong after K’taka MLA hospitalised; BJP watches

However, the Congress denied reports of any scuffle in the morning. The party members later gave different versions of why Singh had to be taken to the hospital.

Asked if she has been informed that Ganesh provoked Singh, Laxmi said: "I do not know whether Ganesh provoked my husband, but can anybody try to kill somebody for provocation? Is it right?"

She denied that there had been any scuffle in the past between the two lawmakers. "No, they are good friends. Yes, my husband told me that in the last Congress Legislature Party meeting, there was a heated exchange with (legislator) Bheema Naik. Other than that he did not tell me anything."

Laxmi said she does not know when her husband would be discharged from the hospital.

"My relatives, including my brothers, who are at the hospital, said my husband is in pain," she added.

"I have made several calls, but I was told he was sleeping. Nobody is telling me the exact account of my husband's condition," she said, adding that her son had spoken to Minister DK Shivakumar, who said Singh is fine.

Singh had "a black eye and suffered blunt injuries" and also complained of uneasiness in the chest, hospital sources had said earlier.