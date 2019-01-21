Siddaganga Math seer Sri Shivakumara Swamiji dies at 111, politicians unite in grief

The cremation will be done on 22nd January at 4.30 pm.

Bengaluru: Siddaganga Math seer Sri Shivakumara Swamiji, who was on ventilator passed away at 11.44 am on Monday. He was 111 years old.

Swami had been in a critical condition for the last 15 days. He was being treated for a lung infection which he developed after an operation in December last year.

Senior political leaders including the chief minister, HD Kumaraswamy and former chief minister, B S Yeddyurappa have expressed grief.

His Holiness Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu lived for the people, especially the poor and vulnerable. He devoted himself towards alleviating ills like poverty, hunger and social injustice.



Prayers and solidarity with his countless devotees spread all across the world. pic.twitter.com/AqgOLgqTrn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2019

I am sorry to hear about the passing of Shivakumar Swami Ji, Pontiff of the Siddaganga Mutt. Swami Ji was respected & revered by millions of Indians, from all religions & communities. His passing leaves behind a deep spiritual void. My condolences to all his followers. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 21, 2019

The state is at a loss today. As I recall my long-term association with Shri Shri Siddaganga Swamiji, I realise we were blessed to be around & guided by the great humanitarian seer who cared for all, irrespective of status, caste or religion. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/LPFZrf3z16 — Dr. G Parameshwara (@DrParameshwara) January 21, 2019

Security arrangements are in place as hundred of devotees have travelled to the Mutt hoping to catch a glimpse of their spiritual leader.

Three days of state mourning has been announced in the state by Deputy chief minister G Parameshwara. Holiday declared in Karnataka on Tuesday as part of the state mourning.

Shivakumara Swami was considered one of the most esteemed religious and social practitioners of the Lingayat-Veerashaiva faith of Lingayatism.

Born on April 1, 1907 in Veerapura village of Ramanagara district in Karnataka, the Swami was also involved in several philanthropic activities and was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2015.