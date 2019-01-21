Monday, Jan 21, 2019 | Last Update : 02:57 PM IST

India, All India

Siddaganga Math seer Sri Shivakumara Swamiji dies at 111, politicians unite in grief

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 21, 2019, 2:11 pm IST
Updated : Jan 21, 2019, 2:56 pm IST

The cremation will be done on 22nd January at 4.30 pm.

Shivakumara Swami was considered one of the most esteemed religious and social practitioners of the Lingayat-Veerashaiva faith of Lingayatism. (Photo: File)
 Shivakumara Swami was considered one of the most esteemed religious and social practitioners of the Lingayat-Veerashaiva faith of Lingayatism. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Siddaganga Math seer Sri Shivakumara Swamiji, who was on ventilator passed away at 11.44 am on Monday. He was 111 years old.

Swami had been in a critical condition for the last 15 days. He was being treated for a lung infection which he developed after an operation in December last year.

 

The cremation will be done on 22nd January at 4.30 pm.

Senior political leaders including the chief minister, HD Kumaraswamy and former chief minister, B S Yeddyurappa have expressed grief. 

Security arrangements are in place as hundred of devotees have travelled to the Mutt hoping to catch a glimpse of their spiritual leader. 

Three days of state mourning has been announced in the state by Deputy chief minister G Parameshwara. Holiday declared in Karnataka on Tuesday as part of the state mourning.

Shivakumara Swami was considered one of the most esteemed religious and social practitioners of the Lingayat-Veerashaiva faith of Lingayatism.

Born on April 1, 1907 in Veerapura village of Ramanagara district in Karnataka, the Swami was also involved in several philanthropic activities and was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2015.

