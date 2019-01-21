Monday, Jan 21, 2019 | Last Update : 08:21 AM IST

India, All India

People begging to be free of tyranny: Rahul to Modi

PTI
Published : Jan 21, 2019, 7:16 am IST
Updated : Jan 21, 2019, 7:16 am IST

Modi had taken a dig at the Opposition rally organised by Trinamul Congress chief Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday over his “bachao, bachao” swipe at the Opposition, saying the cries of help were of people “begging” to be freed from “your tyranny and incompetence”.

Mr Gandhi’s attack came a day after Mr Modi, taking a dig at the Opposition rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata, said the BJP had only one MLA in West Bengal, “but still they are so afraid of us, because we follow the path of truth, that they have gathered parties from across the country and are crying ‘bachao , bachao, bachao’ (save us)”.

 

“Your Highness, The cries for help are the cries of millions of unemployed youth; of farmers in distress; of oppressed Dalits & Adivasis; of persecuted minorities; of small businessmen in ruin; begging to be freed from your tyranny & incompetence. In 100 days they will be free (sic),” Mr Gandhi said in a tweet.

On a day when several opposition parties came together on a common platform in Kolkata, Modi had hit out at their proposed Mahagathbandhan” (Grand Alliance), saying it was a combine of those who were angry at his stringent action against corruption as they had been stopped from looting public money.

