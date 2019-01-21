Monday, Jan 21, 2019 | Last Update : 10:05 AM IST

India-Pakistan 'Peace Calendar' released to strengthen bilateral ties

'Peace Calender' was released to send out a message of peace amid strain in bilateral ties.(Photo:Twitter @sudheenkulkarni)
New Delhi: A 'peace calendar' was released on Sunday to send out a message of peace amid strain in bilateral ties between India and Pakistan.

Many people, including Army veterans, youths and school students, gathered to release the 'peace calendar', an initiative of the 'Aaghaz-e-Dosti' organisation that works to foster people-to-people relations between India and Pakistan through its voluntary network of people.

 

The calendar features paintings of school students from India and Pakistan on the theme of peace. Six paintings from each country were selected for being published in the form of calendar.

Sudheendra Kulkarni, a writer and former aide of the late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, told the gathering that the young generation is the hope for both countries.

He recalled how the initiatives such as start of bus, train and trade services across borders brought happiness to people and hence more such steps should be taken.

Major General (retired) T K Kaul, the executive president of India Pakistan Soldiers Initiative for Peace, talked about how there are veterans in both countries who advocate peace.

