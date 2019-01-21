Monday, Jan 21, 2019 | Last Update : 06:06 PM IST

India, All India

In call to Arvind Kejriwal's office, man informs about plot to attack Delhi CM

PTI
Published : Jan 21, 2019, 4:49 pm IST
Updated : Jan 21, 2019, 4:49 pm IST

As the caller ID of the phone was not working, the number from which the call was made could not be identified, report said.

A couple of weeks ago, Arvind Kejriwal's office received an e-mail threatening to kidnap his daughter. (Photo: File | PTI)
 A couple of weeks ago, Arvind Kejriwal's office received an e-mail threatening to kidnap his daughter. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal's office received a call on Monday from a person informing about a threat of a possible attack on the Delhi chief minister, official sources said.

According to the sources, the person did not identify himself but said he was calling from Vikaspuri, a locality in west Delhi. The caller said he has heard that somebody is planning to attack the chief minister, the sources said.

 

As the caller ID of the phone was not working, the number from which the call was made could not be identified, they added. Caller ID installed at the office's landline telephone is not functional since May last year, the sources said, claiming that despite several reminders to the General Administration Department (GAD) of Delhi government it has not been fixed.

A senior police official said they were informed about the call by Personal Security Officer (PSO) of the chief minister and efforts are underway to identify the caller.

A couple of weeks ago, Kejriwal's office received an e-mail threatening to kidnap his daughter. Subsequently, the accused was arrested.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Meet the 'Machaan wale baba' at Kumbh

2

Xiaomi Mi Soundbar review: Make your TV sound better

3

Huge Samsung Galaxy M10 and M20 leak reveals India prices

4

Billionaire in a burger queue

5

Convey-ing Fashion CD Style

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham