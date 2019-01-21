Monday, Jan 21, 2019 | Last Update : 09:15 PM IST

India, All India

Boat with 100 Indian migrants may be heading to New Zealand: police

REUTERS
Published : Jan 21, 2019, 8:28 pm IST
Updated : Jan 21, 2019, 8:28 pm IST

The boat, which is carrying people from Delhi and Tamil Nadu, left Munambam harbour in Kerala on Jan 12, report said.

For the migrants to reach New Zealand, they would need to travel more than 7,000 miles through some of the roughest seas in the world. (Representational Image | Sea-Watch via AP)
 For the migrants to reach New Zealand, they would need to travel more than 7,000 miles through some of the roughest seas in the world. (Representational Image | Sea-Watch via AP)

New Delhi/Kochi: A fishing boat that could contain more than 100 Indian migrants may be heading to New Zealand, the police said today. The boat, which is carrying people from Delhi and Tamil Nadu, left Munambam harbour in Kerala on January 12, two officers involved in the case told Reuters.

A person from New Delhi arrested in connection with the investigation, Prabhu Dhandapani, told police the boat was heading to New Zealand, according to both officers.

 

Estimates of the number of people on board vary between 100 and 200 people, including women and children, they said.

Police have recovered more than 70 bags left behind by the migrants, as well as around 20 identification documents, officer V G Ravindran said.

"The bags are full of dry goods and clothes, suggesting they were preparing for a long journey," said officer M J Sojan.

"The people and boat are missing somewhere in the sea. Many Indian agencies including the coastguard are trying to locate the boat."

For the migrants to reach New Zealand, they would need to travel more than 7,000 miles through some of the roughest seas in the world. Cyclones and storms are common in the straits between Indonesia and Australia, the most likely route for the boat.

A spokesman for New Zealand's department of immigration was not immediately available for comment.

Tags: indian migrants, munambam harbour
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Meet the 'Machaan wale baba' at Kumbh

2

Xiaomi Mi Soundbar review: Make your TV sound better

3

Huge Samsung Galaxy M10 and M20 leak reveals India prices

4

Billionaire in a burger queue

5

Convey-ing Fashion CD Style

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham