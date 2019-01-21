BJP has ‘janshakti’ to fight ‘dhanshakti’: Modi

Mahagathbandhan is an alliance of dynasts, negativity, corruption, scams and instability, says PM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with playback singer Asha Bhosle and other dignitaries during the inauguration of the National Museum of Indian Cinema in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Margao (Goa): Unfazed by the Opposition’s show of unity at a rally in Kolkata under the aegis of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dismissed it as an alliance of corruption, negativity and instability, saying while the rival parties have “dhanshakti (money power)” the BJP has “janshakti (people’s power)”. He also attacked the rival parties for vilifying EVMs even before tasting defeat in Lok Sabha polls.

“Mahagathbandhan is an alliance of dynasts, negativity, corruption, scams and instability. The Opposition, staring at a defeat in 2019 polls, is looking for excuses and this is why EVMs are being vilified. They have ‘dhanshakti’ (money power), we have ‘janshakti’ (people’s power),” said Mr Modi while addressing BJP’s booth-level workers from Lok Sabha constituencies of Kolhapur, Hatkanangle, Madha and Satara in Maharashtra and South Goa through video-conference.

Mr Modi said that the Mahagathbandhan is unique in many ways, as it is an alliance of opportunists. “They have made an alliance with each other, we have made an alliance with 125 crore people of India,” Mr Modi added.

Referring to dynastic politics, the Prime Minister said, “Those who were on the dais in Kolkata were either sons or daughters of a big person or who wanted to make his son or daughter big in politics.”

“Those who never believe in democracy within their parties are now talking about democracy from a public platform,” he said.

“While on one hand they are busy saving or nurturing their own families, we are busy developing the nation. Our country is our family... Those who start violence against the person contesting against them even at panchayat level, are now singing songs of protecting democracy,” he said in a veiled reference to political violence during West Bengal rural polls..

“You must have seen that one of the leaders who was sharing the dais recalled the Bofors scam. Truth cannot be kept hidden,” he said.

Leaders from over a dozen Opposition parties gathered in Kolkata on Saturday and vowed to put up a united fight in the coming Lok Sabha elections and oust Mr Modi from power. The Prime Minister said that the Centre’s decision to provide quota to economically weaker sections from the general category in education and government jobs has given “sleepless nights” to the Opposition.

“If our decision had no strength, then these people would not have had sleepless nights. They have to get down in the field to spread lies and rumours. This means we have done right work for the country,” he said.

Seeking to allay concerns about lack of seats in educational institutes to accommodate the new quota provision, he said, “I would like to assure that we will increase 10 per cent seats in every educational institution so that despite reservation, everyone gets an opportunity.”

Mr Modi also ruled out political motive behind the 10 per cent quota. “Those who say that I took the decision keeping polls in mind, I want to ask them, when do we not have elections in the country,” the PM questioned.

He said if he had to take the decision three months ago, then people would have claimed I did it keeping in mind Assembly elections in five states.

“Had I done it earlier, they would have said I did it for the Karnataka elections, before that they would have said I did it to get benefit in Gujarat elections,” the PM noted.

Before starting the interaction with people of Goa, Mr Modi wished ailing chief Minister Manohar Parrikar a speedy recovery and called him the “architect of modern Goa”.