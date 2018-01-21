UP Congress to confront BJP from booth level

Candidates who have contested the 2012 and 2017 Assembly elections will also be invited to the meetings.

Lucknow: The Congress in Uttar Pradesh will now adopt a more aggressive posture against the ruling BJP after the manner in which BJP activists staged protests during the recent Amethi visit of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Raj Babbar will be holding two-day meetings at divisional levels in which about 10 to 15 active party workers from every booth and ward level will be invited. These meetings will begin from the end of this month.

A similar number of representatives from the frontal organisations will also be invited to these meetings in order to ensure total participation of all the wings of the Congress.

Candidates who have contested the 2012 and 2017 Assembly elections will also be invited to the meetings.

According to party sources, after these meetings, the Congress will launch its programme to expose the BJP from the ward and booth levels.

“The Modi and now the Yogi governments have fooled the people with false promises. We are going to expose them by telling the people what they said and what they finally did — or did not do. The BJP has mastered the art of creating euphoria by telling lies and fooling the common man but we will now expose them at every level,” said Mr Raj Babbar.

The party will also be appointing observers to ensure that the programmes are held at every booth. UPCC president and senior office bearers will also be attending these programmes on a random basis.