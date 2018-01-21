Our strength not to dominate but to make India Vishwa Guru: RSS chief

'India forgot its enmity with Pakistan on August 15, 1947, but Pakistan did not forget,' Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief asked over 40,000 sympathisers and well wishers who were present at Luitporiya Hindu Sammelan to learn discipline and culture from their Swayamsevaks. (Photo: File)

Guwahati: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said in Guwahati that strength of Sangha is not to scare any one or dominate anybody but to bring in social transformation to make India “Vishwa Guru”.

Addressing a mammoth rally---Luitporiya Hindu Sammelan that was attended by over 35000 Swayamsevak (Volunteers) of northeast, Bhagawat said, “The Sangh's strength is not to scare anyone or dominate anybody, it is for social causes. Don't just remain a spectator, as a sympathiser, come down and learn the culture of the Sangh. Mothers and sisters need to send their sons to the Shakhas to learn them our vision.”

Referring and explaining as to how Hindu is the way of life, Bhagwat said, “Accept and respect all diversity. This is how humanity in this lifetime is accomplished. We have this uniqueness of diversity gifted to us by our motherland. This has been our strength.”

“Sujala suphala malayajashitala---was how abundant out motherland was, this made us open and broad-minded which led us to welcome more and more people...Nature protected us and blessed us with this abundance,” he added.

The RSS chief also regretted as to how neighbors ignored Hindu culture and remains a divided nation.

"India forgot its enmity with Pakistan on August 15, 1947, but Pakistan did not forget. It is why because we believe and practice Hindusim,’ said Bhagwat.

He however reiterated that struggling world is looking towards India for a path towards world peace. “As a nation state, we have the right to give enlightenment for struggling world. The time is ripe for it. It may seem difficult and impossible for some, but with efforts and self-discipline, we can achieve these goals and become Vishwa Guru," he added.

The RSS chief asserted, “To bring our country back on its feet is the goal of RSS. It is not a selfish or parochial motive. There is a need for it. Around the world, humanity has for the past 2,000 years, tried many things for world peace, But they have failed. They need a new roadmap and India will provide that new path for the people. India has been doing so since millenniums.”

The RSS chief also asked over 40,000 sympathisers and well wishers who were present at Luitporiya Hindu Sammelan to learn the discipline and culture from their Swayamsevaks. He however admitted that it has not happened in a day or two. The RSS has been working for such harmonious society tirelessly and continuously, he added.

Apart from senior RSS leaders---joint general secretary V Bhagaiah, Krishna Gopal Sharma and Dattatreya Hosabole, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, his ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma and e-chief minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta were also present at the rally. Though, former Congress chief minister Tarun Gogoi was also invited for the sammelan but refused to come for RSS meeting.

Heads of village bodies, 20 titular tribal kings — from the Karbi, Naga, Khasi, Hajong, Tiwa, Garo, Jayantiya, Mising and Hajong communities — and more than 10 chiefs of different Satras of Assam were among the dignitaries attending the rally.