My stand vindicated in 2G case: Former minister Raja

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 21, 2018, 2:46 am IST
Launches his book 2G Saga Unfolds, says CAG report ‘mere trash, deemed fit for dustbin’.

Former communications minister A. Raja (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Former communications minister A. Raja on Saturday claimed that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was repeatedly misinformed by his advisers and despite approving the telecom policy, chose to remain a passive observer.

Speaking at the launch of his book 2G Saga Unfolds at Constitution Club, Mr Raja said, “I stand vindicated by the judgment of O.P. Saini in acquitting me, accepting my defence that the telecom policy had the approval of the then PM Manmohan Singh in the UPA-II government.”

Former Union minister Farooq Abdullah, who released the book, said ultimately the truth and justice had prevailed and Mr Raja’s acquittal was an endorsement of the telecom policy.

Mr Raja said that former CAG Vinod Rai’s report, which formed the basis of the alleged 2G spectrum scam that rocked this country, was a “a mixture of inappropriate legal interpretations, incongruous comparisons and flippant allegations”. “Mr Rai was the ‘sutradhaar’ who created the devious apparition. His report is mere trash, which is unanimously deemed fit for the dustbin and his statements would not have stood test of cross-examination. Mr Rai should be called as a witness in the criminal case filed against him,” he said.

Explaining his side of the story, Mr Raja said the CBI registered the FIR in 2G case in 2009 and in 2010, the officers of the department of telecommunication gave their response to the draft CAG report.

He pointed out that the elaborate 108 page response stated that the issuance of licences in 2008 at 2001 prices on the basis of first-come-first-serve policy was based on the recommendations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India. The CAG, he said, ignored this clarification.

Blaming the media for the hype created about this scam, Mr Raja said “the media hype deluded the masses about the moral delinquency while the arbitrating institutions diluted legal diligence and objective, civilised jurisprudence by voicing capricious personal opinions”.

“My anguish is that the government, headed by Manmohan Singh, did not back me up. His concern for national interest to take telephone to rural areas is proved beyond doubt by the support and mentorship he had provided for every step,” Mr Raja said.

