Sunday, Jan 21, 2018

India, All India

Delhi factory fire: Mayor says video is 'fake', Kejriwal is 'spreading lies'

ANI
Published : Jan 21, 2018, 6:00 pm IST
Updated : Jan 21, 2018, 6:02 pm IST

A massive fire broke out at a firecracker unit in outer Delhi's Bawana industrial area, killing 17 people and injuring 2.

Preeti Aggarwal demanded an apology from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for 'spreading lie'. (Photo: ANI)
 Preeti Aggarwal demanded an apology from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for 'spreading lie'. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Mayor of North Delhi Preeti Aggarwal, who was earlier caught on camera cautioning the officials from speaking against the firecracker factory where a massive fire broke out on Saturday, has called the video "fake" and demanded an apology from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for "spreading a lie".

"The worst part amidst this entire painful incident is that a fabricated video has been made viral. I expect Arvind Kejriwal to apoligise to me for spreading this lie,"Aggarwal said.

"I only made some inquiry about the place from my co-workers and I meant we shouldn't say anything about such unfortunate incident at this time", she added.

She also said the industrial area where the fire took place, "is under DSIDC and land allotment has been done by the Delhi government".

Also read: 17 killed in fire at cracker factory in Delhi's Bawana; owner arrested

A massive fire broke out at a firecracker unit in outer Delhi's Bawana industrial area, killing 17 people and injuring two on Saturday evening.

Aggarwal, who had visited the spot to take stock of the situation, was heard telling officials before talking to ANI, "Is factory ki license humare paas hai, isliye kuch nai bol sakte. (The license of this factory is with us, so we should not speak against it)."

The industrial area recorded three fires on Saturday - the first around 4 pm in a carpet manufacturing company in Sector 1, the second in the firecracker unit in Sector 5, and the third in Sector 3 at 7.30 pm.

Tags: fire accident, delhi fire, bawana fire accident, delhi factory fire, preeti aggarwal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

