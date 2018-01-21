The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 21, 2018 | Last Update : 08:11 PM IST

India, All India

Delhi: 'BJP trying to snatch employment,' AAP to strike against sealing drive

PTI
Published : Jan 21, 2018, 7:51 pm IST
Updated : Jan 21, 2018, 7:52 pm IST

The party also announced that its MPs along with other stakeholders will take part in a march to the Parliament on Jan 29 over the issue.

senior AAP leader Gopal Rai slammed the Congress government for initiating 49 per cent FDI in retail which was followed by the BJP who spiked it up to 100 per cent. (Photo: File)
 senior AAP leader Gopal Rai slammed the Congress government for initiating 49 per cent FDI in retail which was followed by the BJP who spiked it up to 100 per cent. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold a day-long bandh on January 23 in Delhi to protest against the ongoing sealing drive by the BJP-ruled civic bodies and the Centre's move to allow 100 per cent FDI in retail.

Speaking to reporters after the party's Delhi State Conference, senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said the BJP-ruled civic bodies were trying to snatch employment opportunities from people in the name of sealing business establishments.

"A large sum of money was collected under conversion and parking charges. The traders have neither received anything in return nor do they have any information about the money collected," Rai said, demanding that the centre stop levying these charges until the information is made public.

"Our party cadres in all 70 constituencies will join traders unions to raise the voice against these issues on January 23," he said.

The party also announced that its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs along with other stakeholders will take part in a march to the Parliament on January 29 over the issue.

Rai slammed the Congress government for initiating 49 per cent FDI in retail which was followed by the BJP who spiked it up to 100 per cent.

Asked about the Bawana fire incident, Rai said only an investigation would reveal who was responsible for it.

"MCD issues licences in some cases and Delhi government also issues licences. Only the investigation will reveal who is responible for the incident," he said.

"A detailed probe by labour department has also been initiated," he added. 

Tags: aam aadmi party, arvind kejriwal, delhi sealing drive, fdi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Smartphones may help search for rare cosmic rays

2

WB: 4 attempt to sell ‘genie in a bottle’ for Rs 10 lakh, arrested

3

Prabhas to get married this year, says his uncle Krishnam Raju

4

Latest WhatsApp beta gets notification channel support

5

US tests nuclear power system to sustain astronauts on Mars

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali addressed the media in Mumbai on Friday to inform that 'Pad Man' and 'Padmaavat' won't clash at the box office. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Padmaavat vs Pad Man: SLB requests Akshay to push release ahead, superstar obliges

The customary annual calendar featuring prominent actors of the film industry by Dabboo Ratnani was unveiled at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dabboo Ratnani 2018 calendar: Bollywood stars grace grand launch event

Akshay Kumar took the promotions of his upcoming film 'Pad Man' to the city of Pune with multiple events being held for the occasion. (Photo: Twitter)

'Pad Man' Akshay Kumar takes promotions to Pune, gets rousing welcome

The grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 11' was held in Mumbai on Sunday, with Akshay Kumar being the star attraction. (Photo: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa crowned winner, Salman-Akshay bonding steals the show

Aamir Khan's ambitious tournament to eradicate drought in Maharashtra was launched by eminent personalities in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir launches Satyamev Jayate Water Cup in presence of Fadnavis, Tata, Ambani

Aishwara Rai Bachchan was present at an event in Dubai for a leading interantional watch brand she endroses. (Photo: Instagram/ _aishwaryaraibachchan)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan grabs spotlight with her style at Dubai event

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham