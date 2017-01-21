The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 21, 2017 | Last Update : 06:27 PM IST

India, All India

TN Governor approves ordinance to allow Jallikattu

PTI
Published : Jan 21, 2017, 5:36 pm IST
Updated : Jan 21, 2017, 6:04 pm IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will inaugurate Jallikattu at Alanganallur at 10 am on Sunday.

Youngsters and students participate in a protest to lift the ban on Jallikattu and impose ban on PETA, at Kamarajar Salai, Marina Beach in Chennai. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Youngsters and students participate in a protest to lift the ban on Jallikattu and impose ban on PETA, at Kamarajar Salai, Marina Beach in Chennai. (Photo: PTI/File)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao has approved the Jallikattu ordinance and the bull-taming sport will be held at Alaganallur in Madurai and other parts of the state tomorrow, Chief Minister O Panneerselvam announced on Saturday.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate jallikattu at Alanganallur, famous for conducting the rural sport, at 10 am.

In other areas, ministers from the respective regions will inaugurate the sport at 11 am, Panneerselvam said.

"I urge the youths, students and the general public to make the jallikattu events across Tamil Nadu a grand success by participating in large numbers," he said.

As the state-wide protests including at the Marina beach here by tens of thousands of protesters entered the fifth day, Panneerselvam said the assent of President Pranab Mukherjee to amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 by Tamil Nadu was received last night.

"The assent for the ordinance (amending the PCA Act) has been obtained from Govenor also," he said, adding, "our dream to conduct jallikattu this year has come true."

He said a draft Bill to replace the ordinance and amend the PCA Act paving the way for holding jallikattu without any hindrance will be introduced and adopted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly's session which begins on January 23.

Tags: jallikattu, ch vidyasagar rao, ordinance
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

Gujarat: Over 3.5 lakh people sing anthem, set new world record

2

Bihar forms world's largest human chain against liquor ban

3

Three emoji characters sent by text can freeze, crash iPhones

4

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

5

Woman with brain tumour gets 2020 as operation date

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam geared up for the release of their film 'Kaabil' by promoting film in Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami gear up for Kaabil release with frantic promotions

Shah Rukh Khan and the team of his upcoming film 'Raees' were seen at the first screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees watches film for first time

The makers of 'OK Jaanu' held a screening for film industry celebrities on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sidharth, Kriti, others stars watch OK Jaanu

Hrithik celebrated his birthday on Tuesday and his close friends and relatives were snapped by shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik turns a year older with a bash for close ones

Two prayer meets in memory of Om Puri was held in Mumbai on Monday where numerous celebrties were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs pay respects to Om Puri at prayer meets

Priyanka Chopra, Dev Patel, Natalie Portman, John Trovolta and other stars were seen at the Golden Globe Awards held in Los Angeles late Sunday. (Photo: HFPA)

Celebs come out in their stylish best for Golden Globes

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham