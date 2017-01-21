The Asian Age | News

Sasikala ‘advises’ party leaders on bull-taming sport

PTI
Published : Jan 21, 2017, 1:15 am IST
Updated : Jan 21, 2017, 1:15 am IST

Ms Sasikala had asked the Tamil Nadu chief minister to meet the Prime Minister to expedite the process for allowing Jallikattu in the state.

AIADMK’s general secretary V.K. Sasikala
Chennai: The ruling AIADMK’s general secretary V.K. Sasikala Friday held discussions with Tamil Nadu chief minister O. Panneerselvam and other senior party leaders on the Jallikattu issue.

People familiar with the matter said she “advised” them on conducting the bull-taming sport in the state.

Mr Panneerselvam apprised Ms Sasikala of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi Thursday, where he had pressed for an ordinance to allow Jallikattu, the party said.

An AIADMK statement said Ms Sasikala had asked Mr Panneerselvam to meet the Prime Minister to expedite the process for allowing Jallikattu in the state.

She had also directed the party MPs to take up the matter with, among others, the President. They had earlier in the day met Union home minister Rajnath Singh.

“Party Treasurer and Tamil Nadu chief minister Panneerselvam met Chinnamma (Sasikala) and explained about his meeting with the Prime Minister regarding early conduct of jallikattu,” the statement said.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief “advised” Mr Panneerselvam and others — ministers Dindigul C. Srinivasan, Edappady K. Palanisamy, P. Thangamani and S.P. Velumani on conducting Jallikattu in the state, the statement said without elaborating.

