Modi will focus on exams in Mann Ki Baat on Jan 29

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly broadcast Mann Ki Baat, which is to be aired on January 29, will focus on various board and competitive exams. Mr Modi on Friday invited students, parents and teachers to share their thoughts and experiences for the forthcoming episode.

“The #MannKiBaat episode on 29th January will primarily be on the various board exams coming up. It will be a programme for my young friends,” Mr Modi tweeted. “Urging students, parents & teachers to share their thoughts & exam season experiences. Their views will surely inspire so many others,” he added in another tweet.

The Prime Minister said the thoughts and experiences could be shared on the specially-created forum on the App. “The Prime Minister invites all of you, particularly students, parents and teachers to share their experiences about examinations be it preparing for examinations, the role of parents and teachers in the run up to the examinations,” a PMO statement said. “Please also share memorable exam anecdotes that have left a lasting impression in your minds,” it added.

Asking people to even record their messages for the Prime Minister, either in Hindi or English, the PMO said some of the recorded messages may become part of the broadcast.