The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 21, 2017 | Last Update : 06:19 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  US President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address on the West Front of the US Capitol on Friday in Washington, DC, after he was sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts. (Photo: AFP) Live: Donald J Trump takes oath of office as the 45th President of US
 
India, All India

Modi will focus on exams in Mann Ki Baat on Jan 29

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 21, 2017, 2:08 am IST
Updated : Jan 21, 2017, 6:18 am IST

PM said the thoughts and experiences could be shared on the specially-created forum on the App.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly broadcast Mann Ki Baat, which is to be aired on January 29, will focus on various board and competitive exams. Mr Modi on Friday invited students, parents and teachers to share their thoughts and experiences for the forthcoming episode.

“The #MannKiBaat episode on 29th January will primarily be on the various board exams coming up. It will be a programme for my young friends,” Mr Modi tweeted. “Urging students, parents & teachers to share their thoughts & exam season experiences. Their views will surely inspire so many others,” he added in another tweet.

The Prime Minister said the thoughts and experiences could be shared on the specially-created forum on the App. “The Prime Minister invites all of you, particularly students, parents and teachers to share their experiences about examinations be it preparing for examinations, the role of parents and teachers in the run up to the examinations,” a PMO statement said. “Please also share memorable exam anecdotes that have left a lasting impression in your minds,” it added.

Asking people to even record their messages for the Prime Minister, either in Hindi or English, the PMO said some of the recorded messages may become part of the broadcast.

Tags: narendra modi, mann ki baat, board exams
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Milind Soman makes fans do push-ups for selfies

2

Here's how PornHub is helping blind people enjoy porn

3

There is still a lingering issue I have with Amitabh Bachchan: Rishi Kapoor

4

We have by far the highest IQ of any Cabinet ever: Donald Trump

5

Fan slammed by Mia Khalifa for her face inked on leg

more

Editors' Picks

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

The girls reached Serbia after a gruelling journey that was stretched close to 24 hours due to cancellation of flights following snowstorms. (Photo: AP)

Stranded, without luggage but women boxers still pack a punch

Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

'Open to joining AIADMK': Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa announces political debut

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham