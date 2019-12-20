Friday, Dec 20, 2019 | Last Update : 10:51 AM IST

‘Violence should not be solution’: Rajinikanth on CAA protest

In a late night tweet, Rajinikanth expressed concern over violence in various parts of the country.

“Indian citizens should stand united and aware on the nation’s security and welfare. I am deeply saddened as because of the undergoing violence,” the actor and aspiring politician tweeted. (Photo: File)
 "Indian citizens should stand united and aware on the nation's security and welfare. I am deeply saddened as because of the undergoing violence," the actor and aspiring politician tweeted.

Chennai: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth finally broke his silence on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizenship (NRC) on Thursday. In a late night tweet, Rajinikanth expressed concern over violence in various parts of the country.

Rajinikanth said that “violence should not be the solution for the problems”.

“Indian citizens should stand united and aware on the nation’s security and welfare. I am deeply saddened as because of the undergoing violence,” the actor and aspiring politician tweeted.

Minutes later, his view started receiving mixed reactions and two different hashtags - #IStandWithRajinikanth and #ShameOnYouSanghiRajini - started trending on the micro-blogging site.

Rajinikanth’s reaction came on a day when Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka were rocked by violence during protests against the amended Citizenship Act, with two people being killed in Mangaluru in police firing.

