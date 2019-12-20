Friday, Dec 20, 2019 | Last Update : 07:11 PM IST

India, All India

Anti-CAA: 'Mamata Banerjee speaking Pakistan's language,' says BJP's Dilip Ghosh

ANI
Published : Dec 20, 2019, 6:11 pm IST
Updated : Dec 20, 2019, 6:11 pm IST

He also accused Banerjee of speaking the language of Pakistan.

'Mamata Banerjee is indulging in anti-national activities. She is speaking the language of Pakistan. The elected Chief Minister is neither accepting the Parliament nor the President. In such a situation, she has no right to be in the post,' he said. (Photo: File)
 'Mamata Banerjee is indulging in anti-national activities. She is speaking the language of Pakistan. The elected Chief Minister is neither accepting the Parliament nor the President. In such a situation, she has no right to be in the post,' he said. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Ghosh tore into Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for opposing the implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act by claiming that she is carrying out 'anti-national' activities.

He also accused Banerjee of speaking the language of Pakistan.

"Mamata Banerjee is indulging in anti-national activities. She is speaking the language of Pakistan. The elected Chief Minister is neither accepting the Parliament nor the President. In such a situation, she has no right to be in the post," he said while speaking to media.

"The way Pakistan says to go to the United Nations (UN) on every issue, similarly Mamata Banerjee is also refusing to accept the law of the country and is talking about going to the UN," he added.

Yesterday, challenging the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government at the Centre to go for a UN-monitored referendum over the amended Citizenship Act and the NRC, the West Bengal Chief Minister had stated that the BJP will have to quit if it fails with a 'mass vote'.

The CAA seeks to grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Tags: citizenship amendment act, un, dilip ghosh, narendra modi, bjp
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

(Photo: Representational)

Earthquake hits near Afghanistan, strong tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Hundreds of people took to the streets on December 19 in Mumbai and represented their dissent on the new citizenship law and NRC. (Photo: File)

Arbitrary, discriminatory: Mumbai slams CAA from the streets

Hundreds of people, including various political, non-political and student organisations had protested against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, demanding the government to withdraw the new law alleging that it discriminates on the basis of religion. (Photo: ANI)

CAA protests: Tamil Nadu Police files cases against 600 protestors

The CBI had urged the court to give maximum punishment of life term, prescribed under the law, to the politician. (Photo: File)

Unnao rape case: Ex-BJP Kuldeep Sengar jailed for life, pay Rs 25L exemplary fine

MOST POPULAR

1

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

2

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

3

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

4

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

5

Xech Satellite Pro Wireless Powerbank review: Bank of sheer power on a budget!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham