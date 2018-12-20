The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Dec 20, 2018 | Last Update : 01:06 PM IST

India, All India

‘Tiger abhi zinda hai’: Former CM Shivraj Singh to people of Madhya Pradesh

ANI
Published : Dec 20, 2018, 10:51 am IST
Updated : Dec 20, 2018, 10:51 am IST

Expressing gratitude towards people of Budhni constituency, Shivraj SIngh said, 'No one needs to worry about what will happen'.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is known for his witty remarks, at many occasions, has used rhyming one-liners, and innuendoes to target his political rivals. (Photo: File | ANI)
 Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is known for his witty remarks, at many occasions, has used rhyming one-liners, and innuendoes to target his political rivals. (Photo: File | ANI)

Bhopal: Taking a cue from Salman Khan starrer Bollywood movie Tiger Zinda Hai, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged the people of Madhya Pradesh not to worry about what will happen.

"Tiger abhi zinda hai (Tiger is still alive)," he said.

Expressing gratitude towards the people of his constituency - Budhni - on Wednesday, the BJP leader said, "No one needs to worry about what will happen to them. I am still here. Tiger abhi zinda hai."

Chouhan, who is known for his witty remarks, at many occasions, has used rhyming one-liners, and innuendoes to target his political rivals.

During poll campaigning in Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi by referring to a Bollywood song, "Tum to thehre pardesi saath kya nibhaoge."

In the recently concluded assembly elections in the state, the Congress managed to get 114 seats out of a total of 230, while the BJP got 109 seats. BSP won 2, Samajwadi Party 1 and Independents got 4 seats. Later, the BSP and the SP extended their support to the Congress to claim government in the state.

Tags: shivraj singh chouhan, madhya pradesh
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

Here's why people believe in God, reveal researchers

2

Television ads for sugary cereal do influence kids' breakfast cravings

3

‘Dermophis donaldtrumpi’: Blind animal to be named after US President

4

Police start live face recognition on streets, here's why

5

Bid good bye to dry lips with emollients this winter

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham