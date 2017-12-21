Was it a wedding reception invite for Modi: Virat, Anushka meet PM in Delhi

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have met the Prime Minister in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated team India skipper Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma on their wedding. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: After a much-hyped wedding at Tuscany Italy on December 11, India cricket captain Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him for their wedding reception in the national capital.

#WATCH Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma met PM Narendra Modi today to extend wedding reception invitation. pic.twitter.com/JZBrVLlkEJ — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2017

The two are going to hold multiple receptions – one in New Delhi on December 21 and another in Mumbai on December 26.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the newly married couple on their wedding.

The couple finally returned to India after being away from the country for more than 10 days.

Only a select few were invited at the grand wedding of the team India skipper and Bollywood actress in picturesque Tuscany, Italy.