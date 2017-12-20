The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Dec 20, 2017 | Last Update : 02:13 AM IST

India, All India

PM Narendra Modi faces credibility crisis: Rahul Gandhi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 20, 2017, 1:54 am IST
Updated : Dec 20, 2017, 1:56 am IST

If Cong can’t differentiate in victory and defeat, then God help them: BJP

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo:PTI)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo:PTI)

New Delhi: A day after his party mounted an impressive challenge to the BJP in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat, a charged Rahul Gandhi questioned the credibility of Mr Modi.

Describing Gujarat results as a “zabardast jhatka” (a massive jolt) to the BJP, the Congress president claimed that it was an indication that the country was not listening to Mr Modi anymore.

“It was thought that the Congress will not be able to fight the BJP in Gujarat... You saw the results and it has dealt a zabardast jhatka (a massive jolt) to the BJP in Gujarat,” he told reporters.

“A big question has been raised on Modiji’s credibility. Frankly, Modiji has a credibility problem and he will find it very difficult. Because what he is saying, his forces and his organisation are repeating that. But the country is not listening to that. This, the Gujarat election has shown. In the coming times, you will see this clearly,” he added.

Hitting back, the BJP targeted Mr Gandhi saying that he was “enjoying defeat as victory.”

“It seems Rahul Gandhi is under an illusion and enjoying defeat as victory. This shows his dynastic arrogance and is an insult to the people’s mandate,” Union minister and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said.

The BJP won 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly, down from 115 it won in 2012, and far lower than the 150-plus seats it had hoped for. It is also the first time its tally slipped below the 100 mark since the BJP formed its maiden government on its own in 1995.

Targeting the “Gujarat Model”, Mr Gandhi said that people in Gujarat do not accept it any more as it is only “good propaganda and able marketing” but “hollow from within”.

Launching a scathing attack on the Prime Minister, Mr Gandhi accused him of evading corruption issues. “The country wants to know that you talked non-stop of corruption. Jay Shah, son of Amit Shah, turned Rs 50,000 into Rs 80 crore in three months, there has been a scam in Rafale deal, why don’t you talk of this? This is the credibility issue,” Mr Gandhi said.         

The Congress feels that with its performance in Gujarat it has bounced back and the effects of its impressive performance will be felt in Chattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, BJP-ruled states that go to polls next year.

Hitting back at Mr Gandhi, the BJP said if the Congress and its president cannot differentiate between victory and defeat, then “God help them”, and that if poll victories are considered “jolts” by the Opposition party, it is happy to receive these jolts.

Mr Javadekar said the Congress was “enjoying defeat as victory” under the illusion that its performance in Gujarat polls had come as a big jolt to the ruling party when actually the poll outcome had actually jolted the Congress.

The Union minister also alleged that the Congress tried to adopt divisive politics in Gujarat but people put their faith in Mr Modi and in his development agenda.

Tags: prime minister narendra modi, rahul gandhi, gujarat assembly polls, bharatiya janata party (bjp)

MOST POPULAR

1

Why dementia is more prevalent in rural areas

2

Boy is born with parasitic penis on back

3

Wasn't talking about Sunita Rajwar, Nawazuddin responds to first girlfriend's legal notice

4

Facebook reveals data on copyright and trademark complaints

5

Apple ups iPhone prices in India as tax increase makes imports costlier

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham