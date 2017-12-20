The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Dec 20, 2017 | Last Update : 07:39 AM IST

India, All India

Over Rs 2,500 crore lying unused in PM’s pet Clean Ganga project, says CAG

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 20, 2017, 1:23 am IST
Updated : Dec 20, 2017, 6:21 am IST

The report also observed that there was an overall shortage of manpower of up to 65 per cent between 2014-15 and 2016-17 in the Mission.

Also the monitoring bodies and committees like governing body and high level task force and even the empowered task force did not meet as frequently as was required.
 Also the monitoring bodies and committees like governing body and high level task force and even the empowered task force did not meet as frequently as was required.

New Delhi: Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi having taken personal interest in undertaking the long unfulfilled aim of cleaning the river Ganga and even created a separate National Mission for Clean Ganga under the supervision of the Water Resources Ministry, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has pulled up the mission for using only up to 60 per cent of funds between 2014-15 and 2016-17. In fact funds amounting to more than Rs 2,500 crore was lying unused with the Mission and several other Central PSUs as on March 31, 2017.

Moreover a corpus of Rs 198 crore (till March 31, 2017) was available with the Mission, yet it could not utilise any of it and the entire amount was lying in banks due to non-finalisation of action plan, it noted further in a report which was presented in Parliament on Tuesday.

The CAG also criticised the Ganga Mission on its failure to finalise long-term action plans for cleaning the river even more than six years after entering into an agreement with a consortium of IITs for the purpose.

The auditor noted that owing to the lack of action on the aforementioned aspect, the National Mission for Clean Ganga does not have a river basin management plan even eight years after a notification on the National Ganga River Basin Authority, had lapsed.

In its report on 'Rejuvenation of River Ganga, which was laid in Parliament, the national auditor also said that the Mission’s work on setting up Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) was running way behind schedule and out of the 46 STPs, 26 projects were facing delays.

Even on the issue of construction of individual household latrines, a key focus of the Modi Government, the auditor critically noted that except for Uttarakhand, the other four states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal (all of which fall in the route of river Ganga) could not achieve the target of construction of 100 per cent individual latrines as on March 31, 2017.

Also against the total funds of Rs 951 crore released by the Clean Ganga Mission as well as state governments for construction of individual household latrines and solid waste management, all the aforementioned four states and also Uttarakhand, could use up to Rs 490 crore only.

The report also observed that there was an overall shortage of manpower of up to 65 per cent between 2014-15 and 2016-17 in the Mission. Also the monitoring bodies and committees like governing body and high level task force and even the empowered task force did not meet as frequently as was required.

Tags: narendra modi, cag, national mission for clean ganga

MOST POPULAR

1

Why dementia is more prevalent in rural areas

2

Boy is born with parasitic penis on back

3

Wasn't talking about Sunita Rajwar, Nawazuddin responds to first girlfriend's legal notice

4

Facebook reveals data on copyright and trademark complaints

5

Apple ups iPhone prices in India as tax increase makes imports costlier

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Will Smith hosted a premiere of his Netflix film ‘Bright’ in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Iulia, Pooja, Rakul in attendance as Will Smith hosts Bright premiere in Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were among those who were the audience at their children's annual day function in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars and star kids galore at school's annual day function

Several Bollywood stars were present at the last rites of actor-filmmaker-writer Neeraj Vora, who passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars bid adieu to Neeraj Vora as actor-filmmaker makes final journey

Bollywood actors were snapped at separate book launches in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Day of book launches: Salman, Katrina, Kangana do the honours for celebrities

The members of the Pataudi family came together to launch the book of Soha Ali Khan in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Famous family comes together to launch 'moderately famous' book

Bollywood stars, especially the actresses, turned up in their fashionable best at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town's leading ladies up the glamour quotient at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham