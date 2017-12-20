The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Dec 20, 2017 | Last Update : 03:33 PM IST

India, All India

Godman in garb: Delhi HC orders probe into ashram that confines girls

PTI
Published : Dec 20, 2017, 2:56 pm IST
Updated : Dec 20, 2017, 3:01 pm IST

A high court appointed committee was assaulted and confined by some ashram inmates when it went to inspect the premises.

The panel alleged that the girls in the ashram were in animal-like condition behind iron grills and surrounded by barbed-wire topped walls. (Photo: File/PTI)
 The panel alleged that the girls in the ashram were in animal-like condition behind iron grills and surrounded by barbed-wire topped walls. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday ordered CBI probe into an ashram in north Delhi where girls and women were allegedly kept in illegal confinement.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar asked the CBI Director to set up a special investigation team forthwith and seize all records pertaining to FIRs lodged in connection with alleged rape and suicides of the girls there.

On Tuesday, the high court had asked the police to conduct an inspection of the ashram, 'Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidyalaya' in Rohini in the capital saying it was "extremely dangerous" that girls and women have been allegedly kept in illegal confinement in the name of preaching about God.

The high court-appointed panel has told the court that they were assaulted and confined for nearly an hour by the some ashram inmates when it went to inspect the premises on Tuesday.

It also informed the court that over 100 girls kept there in confinement and most of them are minors.

The high court also ordered inspection of the ashram's building, housing male staff, to check whether any minor boy was kept confined there.

The panel alleged that the girls in the 'Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidyalaya' were in animal-like condition behind iron grills and surrounded by barbed-wire topped walls.

It also tells the court that the girls have no privacy even while bathing.

The court had on Tuesday ordered that the inspection should be video-graphed and Delhi Commission for Women's chief Swati Maliwal should also accompany the police.

The bench had further directed Virender Dev Dixit, referred to as the founder and spiritual head of the Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidyalaya at A-1/351-352, Vijay Vihar, in North Delhi's Rohini to cooperate with the police during the inspection drive.

Dixit has been arrayed as a party in the petition filed by an NGO, Foundation for Social Empowerment, which informed the court that several minors and women were allegedly being illegally confined at the "spiritual university" at Rohini in New Delhi and are not allowed to meet their parents.

It informed the court that a couple had lodged a rape complaint with the police, but no FIR had been registered till date.

The NGO has alleged that girls were in confinement at the "university" for 14 years and more.

While producing one girl in the court, who, the NGO claimed, had managed to get out of the premises, it alleged that she was raped during her stay there, which she has not even disclosed to her parents.

The NGO also alleged that girls confined at the ashram have committed suicide in the past, but police never registered a case in this regard.

Tags: delhi high court, girls and women kept illegally in delhi ashram, delhi hc orders cbi probe, adhyatmik vishwa vidyalaya
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

PadMan Aaj Se Teri song: Akshay showers love on Radhika in this beautiful track

2

Light to make Wi-Fi faster

3

Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli announces return to WTA Tour

4

Why dementia is more prevalent in rural areas

5

Boy is born with parasitic penis on back

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

For more than 300 years, Sarangkheda, a village in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, has been hosting Chetak Festival – a celebration of the finest equestrian breeds. A festival that lasts for a month, it is a rare, yet spectacular sight to witness more than 2000 majestic horses in a single location.

Horses take centre stage at Sarangkheda Chetak Festival 2017

From layers, to summer outfits, velvets and the colour black, designers share what they think will trend this winter.

Find out what may trend this Christmas in fashion

The indoor cross-country competition was packed with a lot of energy and action. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Sweden's annual international horse show

From angels lighting up the streets of London to the Christmas markets in Austria, cities worldwide have lit up to usher in Christmas. (All photos: AFP)

Christmas 2017: Cities worldwide light up to welcome Santa

Festooned with garlands and colourful bridles, turbaned riders mounted on horseback in full gallop lower their lances at tiny wooden blocks as they practice the centuries-old tradition of tent-pegging in Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan: Horse riders show off their skills during Kot Fateh Khan mela

The gigantic figures were designed and made mostly by prominent artisans of the State of Puebla.(All images: AFP)

Over a million expected to attend Luztopia 2017, Mexico's fiesta of lights

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham