Wednesday, Dec 20, 2017 | Last Update : 08:42 PM IST

India, All India

FIR against Hardik Patel for disobeying police order for roadshow

PTI
Published : Dec 20, 2017, 8:34 pm IST
Updated : Dec 20, 2017, 8:36 pm IST

Hardik, 50 supporters, who were on their bikes, had organised a roadshow on Dec 11, despite being denied permission by district authorities.

Three days before the second phase of Gujarat Assembly polls, the rally-cum-roadshow on motorcycles and cars was organised, which started from Bopal and culminated at Nikol area on the other end of the city, covering a distance of around 15 km. (Photo: Twitter | @HardikPatel_)
 Three days before the second phase of Gujarat Assembly polls, the rally-cum-roadshow on motorcycles and cars was organised, which started from Bopal and culminated at Nikol area on the other end of the city, covering a distance of around 15 km. (Photo: Twitter | @HardikPatel_)

Ahmedabad: An FIR was registered on Wednesday gainst Patidar quota agitation spearhead Hardik Patel and around 50 of his supporters for holding a roadshow on the city outskirts on December 11 without permission, police said.

The Ahmedabad Police registered the case in connection with the roadshow held in Bopal area.

 "Hardik, who heads the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), and his supporters were booked under IPC section 188 for disobeying the police order," Bopal Police Inspector IH Gohil said.

Hardik and his supporters, who were on their bikes, had organised a roadshow on December 11, despite being denied permission by the district authorities, he said.

"Today, we have lodged an FIR against him and 50 other bikers for disobeying the police notification," Gohil said.

This is the first FIR against Hardik after the state Assembly elections.

Three days before the second phase of Gujarat Assembly polls, the rally-cum-roadshow on motorcycles and cars was organised, which started from Bopal and culminated at Nikol area on the other end of the city, covering a distance of around 15 km.

While Bopal area falls under the jurisdiction of rural police, Nikol area is under the city police limits.

After the roadshow, Police Commissioner AK Singh had expressed displeasure over Patel's move and said that legal action would be taken for holding the event without permission.

Singh had denied permission to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to hold roadshows in the city during the campaign which the leaders of the two parties had obeyed.

