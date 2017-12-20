The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Dec 20, 2017 | Last Update : 07:02 PM IST

India, All India

Congress prods for PM's apology to Manmohan, stalls House 2nd time

PTI
Published : Dec 20, 2017, 5:37 pm IST
Updated : Dec 20, 2017, 5:46 pm IST

Rajya Sabha saw two adjournments during the pre-lunch period, till the Chair finally called it a day a little after 2 pm.

Noisy protests by the members of the Congress and other opposition parties seeking an apology from the Prime Minister continued unabated throughout the day since the proceedings began. (Photo: PTI)
 Noisy protests by the members of the Congress and other opposition parties seeking an apology from the Prime Minister continued unabated throughout the day since the proceedings began. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress protests over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "conspiracy with Pakistan" remark against his predecessor Manmohan Singh on Wednesday led to a virtual washout of the Rajya Sabha proceedings, even as Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said there was no question of an apology.

Noisy protests by the members of the Congress and other opposition parties seeking an apology from the Prime Minister continued unabated throughout the day since the proceedings began.

 The Upper House saw two adjournments during the pre-lunch period, till the Chair finally called it a day a little after 2 pm.

The Prime Minster's remarks also had its toll on proceeding in the Lok Sabha, where Congress members staged a walkout and boycotted the proceedings in the afternoon.

In the Upper House, Congress members raised slogans and created uproar soon after the House met for the day.

As the protesting members entered the Well raising slogans, Naidu adjourned the House first during Zero Hour till noon and then during Question Hour till 2 pm. 

Earlier, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said there was no question of giving an apology on the issue as nothing has been stated inside the House.

"Nobody is going to give apology. Nothing happened in the House. No statement is made in the House. There is no practice of suspension of Question Hour. Don't make a mockery of the House. Already wrong message is going," a visibly agitated Naidu told the protesting members when the House reassembled at noon after the first adjournment.

Read: In LS, Cong demands PM’s apology for Pak remark; Govt condemns behaviour

However, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said a little before the House was adjourned for the day, "We are not demanding an apology...But PM should come to the House and say that he has made such statements to win the elections..."

Raising the issue, Azad said the Prime Minister should clarify that he had made "such serious allegations" against a former Prime Minister, a former Vice President and an ex-Army Chief for winning elections and it was an election stunt.

"Not even an ordinary MP or a worker can think of joining hands with Pakistan...For the last few days, we have been demanding that the PM should clarify on it...Tomorrow it is his Question Hour... he should clarify," Azad said.

Pointing at former Army Chief VK Singh who was present in the House, Azad said serious allegations have been levelled against a former Army Chief and others.

Amidst the din, Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien asked Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to move the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy Bill, 2017 for consideration and passage.

However, as the members trooped into the well and started raising slogans like "Pradhan Mantri Sharam Karo" (PM have shame) and "Jhoothe Aarop Wapas Lo" (withdraw false allegations), Kurien asked the House to maintain order and let him take up the Bill.

As the uproar continued, Kurien said "the Leader of the Opposition has raised the point. Even without knowing whether government has a reaction to it, how do you come to conclusion? The Chair can do nothing about it. I will be forced to adjourn the House."

When repeated appeals failed to bring the House to order, Kurien said "You don't want to work... Can we discuss with Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Leader of the House, Leader of the Opposition and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, the subject you are raising?"

However, as the ruckus continued he adjourned the House for the day.

Earlier in the day, the Chairman had disallowed the protesting Congress members from raising the issue and warned them not to create obstruction and allow other members to raise important issues.  

"This is not the way," he said.

"This is Parliament. This is Rajya Sabha. Wrong message is going." Stating that he did not appreciate their behaviour, Naidu said "please don't exceed the limit. Please go to your seat".

Thereafter, he adjourned the House till noon.

Later when the House met again for Question Hour, Naidu's pleas to allow the House to function did not find favour with an unrelenting opposition.

"Don't attempt to snatch the rights of others. Let the members have the opportunity to ask their questions. Questions have been listed and much money has been spent...This is not the way," he said.

However, as the unrelenting members continued their uproar, the Chair adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Tags: parliament, winter session, uproar in parliament, opposition seek modi's apology, pm modi remark on manmohan singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

PadMan Aaj Se Teri song: Akshay showers love on Radhika in this beautiful track

2

Light to make Wi-Fi faster

3

Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli announces return to WTA Tour

4

Why dementia is more prevalent in rural areas

5

Boy is born with parasitic penis on back

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

For more than 300 years, Sarangkheda, a village in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, has been hosting Chetak Festival – a celebration of the finest equestrian breeds. A festival that lasts for a month, it is a rare, yet spectacular sight to witness more than 2000 majestic horses in a single location.

Horses take centre stage at Sarangkheda Chetak Festival 2017

From layers, to summer outfits, velvets and the colour black, designers share what they think will trend this winter.

Find out what may trend this Christmas in fashion

The indoor cross-country competition was packed with a lot of energy and action. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Sweden's annual international horse show

From angels lighting up the streets of London to the Christmas markets in Austria, cities worldwide have lit up to usher in Christmas. (All photos: AFP)

Christmas 2017: Cities worldwide light up to welcome Santa

Festooned with garlands and colourful bridles, turbaned riders mounted on horseback in full gallop lower their lances at tiny wooden blocks as they practice the centuries-old tradition of tent-pegging in Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan: Horse riders show off their skills during Kot Fateh Khan mela

The gigantic figures were designed and made mostly by prominent artisans of the State of Puebla.(All images: AFP)

Over a million expected to attend Luztopia 2017, Mexico's fiesta of lights

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham