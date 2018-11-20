Watch: One-yr-old miraculously survives after train runs over her at Mathura station

As soon as the train left the station, onlookers jumped onto the track and immediately rescued the toddler.

In the 30-second video clip, the infant, who can be seen crying, was rescued safely and handed over to the parents. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Mathura: In a shocking incident, a one-year-old infant girl miraculously escaped unhurt after a train ran over her at Mathura railway station in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

In a video posted by news agency ANI, the toddler can be seen lying on the railway tracks while the train passes by.

#WATCH: One-year-old girl escapes unhurt after a train runs over her at Mathura Railway station. pic.twitter.com/a3lleLhliE — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 20, 2018

According to media reports, the infant fell through the gap between the train and the platform from her mother's arms while alighting from the train.