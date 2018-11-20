The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 20, 2018 | Last Update : 08:51 PM IST

India, All India

Watch: One-yr-old miraculously survives after train runs over her at Mathura station

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Nov 20, 2018, 7:22 pm IST
Updated : Nov 20, 2018, 7:22 pm IST

As soon as the train left the station, onlookers jumped onto the track and immediately rescued the toddler.

In the 30-second video clip, the infant, who can be seen crying, was rescued safely and handed over to the parents. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 In the 30-second video clip, the infant, who can be seen crying, was rescued safely and handed over to the parents. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Mathura: In a shocking incident, a one-year-old infant girl miraculously escaped unhurt after a train ran over her at Mathura railway station in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. 

In a video posted by news agency ANI, the toddler can be seen lying on the railway tracks while the train passes by. 

As soon as the train left the station, onlookers jumped onto the track and immediately rescued the toddler. 

In the 30-second video clip, the infant, who can be seen crying, was rescued safely and handed over to the parents.  

According to media reports, the infant fell through the gap between the train and the platform from her mother's arms while alighting from the train. 

Tags: miraculous escape, mathura railway station
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

MOST POPULAR

1

IFFI 2018: Bollywood star power meets global cinema

2

Sara thinks Kareena would have ‘nervous breakdown’ if she called her ‘choti maa’

3

Zero: Aanand L Rai shares heartfelt message for SRK, Anushka and Katrina

4

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar speaks on leading stress-free life to migrant workers in UAE

5

Huawei announces world's most precise GPS tech with L5 L1 dual antenna

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently got married in an extremely private ceremony in Italy, amidst friends and family.

Much-in-love Ranveer, Deepika 'laugh out loud' before Bengaluru reception

An awards ceremony was held last night and many celebs had glamour written all over them as they slayed in their wear.

SRK, Akshay and students Sidharth, Varun, Alia slay at an awards

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who got married at Lake Como in Italy earlier this week, have finally returned in Mumbai. Thousands of fans flooded the airport exit to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds. Check out the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Newlyweds Deepika, Ranveer are back in the bay post Italy wedding

Aaradhya Bachchan celebrated her 7th birthday and it was a very private, close-knit party which only involved her family i.e. the Bachchans.

Aaradhya celebrates her close-knit birthday with Big B, mom-dad

In another eventful day, couples like Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya and Harshvardhan Rane-Kim Sharma were spotted coming out together for professional purposes.

Work hard, party harder: Big B, Jaya unveil book, Kim, Rane make it official

It was time to exercise and get going and proof of that are B-Town celebs Kareena Kapoor Khan, Emraan Hashmi and Varun Dhawan who were out to take the sun!

Emraan goes high voltage for Cheat India; Kareena, Varun slay in gym wear

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham