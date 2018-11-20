The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 20, 2018 | Last Update : 05:26 PM IST

India, All India

Sangh parivar exploiting Sabarimala issue for political gain: Kerala CM Vijayan

PTI
Published : Nov 20, 2018, 4:39 pm IST
Updated : Nov 20, 2018, 4:39 pm IST

He also defended arrest of 69 people from Sabarimala temple complex and slammed the Congress for opposing implementation of the SC order.

Alleging that the Sangh Parivar has a 'doctorate in peddling fake news', he said it has unleashed 'fake campaign' against the state maligning its image. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Alleging that the Sangh Parivar has a 'doctorate in peddling fake news', he said it has unleashed 'fake campaign' against the state maligning its image. (Photo: File | PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Tuesday lashed out at the BJP and right-wing outfits, accusing them of exploiting the Sabarimala issue for their "political gains" and trying to 'capture' and take control of the Lord Ayyappa shrine.

In hard-hitting remarks amid the continuing protests over the issue of entry of women in menstrual age into the shrine, he alleged the Sangh Parivar's agenda was to create trouble by sending "kar sevaks" to take control of the temple and make the pilgrims the "scapegoats".

Addressing a press conference here, he also defended the arrest of 69 people from the temple complex on Sunday night and slammed the Congress for opposing implementation of the Supreme Court order allowing women of all age groups to offer prayers at the hill-top shrine.

He alleged the RSS and Congress "have become one" on the Sabarimala issue.

His comments came on a day when BJP President Amit Shah slammed the LDF government's handling of the situation in Sabarimala as "disappointing" and accused it of treating pilgrims as "Gulag inmates" and making them spend nights next to "pig droppings".

Asserting that his party stands firmly with every Ayyappa devotee who holds the Sabarimala tradition close to his heart, Shah in a series of tweets said BJP would not let the LDF "crush people's faith with impunity".

Vijayan asserted that Sabarimala would not be allowed to be transformed into a "centre of violence" and his government "will not compromise" with those perpetrating violence in the temple complex.

He alleged Sangh Parivar was "exploiting Sabarimala in the name of faith" and trying to take control of Sabarimala temple.

"All protection would be given to the pilgrims visiting the shrine for darshan," Vijayan said.

Targeting the main opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front, he said the Congress' national leadership wanted the Supreme Court verdict to be implemented, but the state unit had a different take.

"Ramesh Chennithala (leader of the opposition in the state assembly) has changed his stance multiple times which ultimately helped the Sangh Parivar politics," he said.

Defending the police action on Sunday night arresting 69 devotees from 'Sannidhanam' (the main temple complex), the Chief Minister said "conscious efforts" were made by some people to stay back there even after the customary closing song "Harivarasanam" and despite prohibitory orders.

"Most of them have not come to the temple through the normal route but preferred the forest path evading checking. Conscious efforts were made by some people to stay back at Sannidhanam even after 'Harivarasanam'," he said.

"Their specific plan is to gain full control of Sabarimala," Vijayan charged and named six Sangh Parivar office bearers whom he alleged posed as devotees to create problems at Sabarimala on Sunday night. The Chief Minister also referred to a BJP circular through which, he said, it had planned to deploy its cadre in an organised manner at Sabarimala to ensure that no young women would enter the shrine on the strength of the September 28 verdict lifting the ban on women in 10-50 age group.

"As per the circular of the BJP, they would be sending the "karsevaks" with a hidden agenda to capture and take control of Sabarimala," Vijayan alleged. 

He also pointed to statements reportedly made by BJP state chief P S Sreedharan Pillai, including that the Sabarimala issue was an "opportunity for the Sangh parivar" and the saffron party and their agitation was "not against women's entry" but against the Communist party.

"Pillai has made it clear earlier itself that Sabairmala issue was a good opportunity for the Sangh parivar," Vijayan alleged.

Alleging that the Sangh Parivar has a "doctorate in peddling fake news", he said it has unleashed "fake campaign" against the state maligning its image. 

Tags: pinarayi vijayan, sabarimala
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

MOST POPULAR

1

IFFI 2018: Bollywood star power meets global cinema

2

Sara thinks Kareena would have ‘nervous breakdown’ if she called her ‘choti maa’

3

Zero: Aanand L Rai shares heartfelt message for SRK, Anushka and Katrina

4

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar speaks on leading stress-free life to migrant workers in UAE

5

Huawei announces world's most precise GPS tech with L5 L1 dual antenna

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

It is the largest automotive showcase of Medellin. (Photo: AFP)

Colombia: Hundreds attend car festival in Medellin

Daspu, a wordplay on the expression 'Das putas' that means 'The hookers' in Portuguese, is a fashion house founded and run by the city's prostitutes. (Photo: AP)

Brazilian sex workers hold annual fashion show

From rehabilitated circus lions, to gorillas, new born monkeys and a fair for camels in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Oscar de la Renta's Bridal Spring 2019 collection is modern and effortlessly elegant. (Photo: Oscar de la Renta)

Oscar de la Renta Bridal Spring 2019: Modern and effortlessly elegant

Nepal’s tradition of honouring dogs at Kukur Tihar has been taken to the other side of the world by a collective of Mexican animal rights groups that has started celebrating the festival too.

In photos: Kukur Tihar, sharing the bond between man and dog in Mexico

Chhath Puja relives the age-old tradition of paying obeisance to the Sun God.Every year, the festival commences with paying oblation to the setting sun and concludes with paying obeisance to the rising sun (Photo: PTI)

Devotees offer prayers to the sun across the country on Chhath Puja

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham