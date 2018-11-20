Rahul Gandhi has Modi phobia, says Amit Shah

Shah said while addressing an election meeting in district headquarters town of Narasinghpur in MP.

Bhopal: BJP national president Amit Shah on Monday tried to make light of criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, saying that, “Rahul Baba utters ‘Modi’ 44 times in his 22-minute-speech”.

“Now-a-days Rahul Baba is busy addressing meetings. He recites ‘Modi’ 44 times in his 22-minute-speech. I fail to comprehend if he is campaigning for BJP or for Congress”, Mr Shah said while addressing an election meeting in district headquarters town of Narasinghpur in MP.

“The Congress president is suffering from Modhi phobia. He sees Modi everywhere”, he quipped.

He said Mr Gandhi should stop dreaming of Congress returning to power in MP as chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been very popular for the good governance he has given during his three-terms in power. “Congress had destroyed the state during its ten-year-rule ending 2003. But, the state could make progress only when BJP came to power in 2003,” he said.

He called Congress as a “party of sycophants” and said a government under Congress can never ensure development of Madhya Pradesh, since the party leaders knew only one thing, how to keep their leaders in good humours.

He took a potshot at MP Congress chief Kamal Nath for seeking account of 15-year-rule of BJP in the state, daring him to give account of development done in the country by four generations of Nehru-Gandhi family.