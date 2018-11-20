The Asian Age | News

PM Modi, Rahul pay tribute to Indira on anniversary

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 20, 2018, 12:10 am IST
Updated : Nov 20, 2018, 6:48 am IST

"Tributes to India's former Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary," Modi tweeted.

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi, Congress president Mr Rahul Gandhi and several other political leaders paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 101st birth anniversary on Monday.

“Tributes to India’s former Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary,” Modi tweeted.

In a simple, yet powerful tribute to his grandmother, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted a photo of Indira Gandhi and captioned it “Forgiveness is a virtue.”

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, former president Pranab Mukherjee, former vice- president Hamid Ansari and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh paid tribute to Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal.

Paying her respects to the former Prime Minister, Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that the nation should work together to keep the diversity of the country intact. “Homage to Indira Gandhi Ji, former Prime Minister of India, on her birth anniversary. National Integration Week begins today. Let’s keep the spirit of ‘unity in diversity’ alive,” the TMC chief tweeted.

Tags: narendra modi, rahul gandhi, indira gandhi

