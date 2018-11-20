The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 20, 2018 | Last Update : 02:03 AM IST

India, All India

PM Modi aims for below-50 ease of doing busines rank

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 20, 2018, 1:42 am IST
Updated : Nov 20, 2018, 1:42 am IST

The Prime Minister said that the Centre has laid stress on policy driven governance and predictable transparent policies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: AFP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the ‘Ease of Doing Business Grand Challenge’ during a meeting which he undertook with industry captains at his residence, where several of his cabinet colleagues were also present.

Official sources said that the objective of the challenge is to invite innovative ideas based on Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Big Data Analytics,  Blockch-ain and other cutting edge technology to refor-m government processes.   The platform for the grand shallenge is the Startup India Portal.

Addressing the participants before the meeting, Mr Modi complimented industry representatives and all others present, for their efforts in improving India’s ranking in “Ease of Doing Business (EoDB).” Mr Modi recalled that when he had first articulated his vision for India to break into the Top 50 in EoDB rankings in the years to come, it was greeted with skepticism.

He added, however, that a great improvement is now visible in just four years as the EoDB rank has improved by 65 spots in this period.

The Prime Minister said India now ranks first in South Asia, and is just some steps away from the Top 50 target, and informed that the Union and state governments have both worked together towards improving EoDB, in the spirit of cooperative, competitive federalism.

The Prime Minister said that the Centre has laid stress on policy driven governance and predictable transparent policies. He said now even small entrepreneurs can do business more easily.

The Prime Minister said that organizations such as IMF and Moody’s, today appear confident and optimistic about India’s future.

The Prime Minister said that the aim is to make India a 5 trillion dollar economy in the shortest possible time.

He said that for this, improvement is necessary in every sector of the economy. Mr Modi informed participants that the Centre is also working towards an industrial policy which will be more reflective of current realities, and will be in accordance with the new vision of the entrepreneurs of New India.
 
He exhorted the gathering to work towards achieving the target of a Top 50 position in EoDB rankings, official sources said.

Mr Modi emphasised that it is necessary to reduce human intervention in processes, and increase the use of modern and digital technologies. He said that a work culture based on this, will further promote policy driven governance.

Tags: narendra modi, ease of doing business
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Sara thinks Kareena would have ‘nervous breakdown’ if she called her ‘choti maa’

2

Zero: Aanand L Rai shares heartfelt message for SRK, Anushka and Katrina

3

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar speaks on leading stress-free life to migrant workers in UAE

4

Huawei announces world's most precise GPS tech with L5 L1 dual antenna

5

Final Cut Pro X introduces third-party workflow extensions

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Daspu, a wordplay on the expression 'Das putas' that means 'The hookers' in Portuguese, is a fashion house founded and run by the city's prostitutes. (Photo: AP)

Brazilian sex workers hold annual fashion show

From rehabilitated circus lions, to gorillas, new born monkeys and a fair for camels in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Oscar de la Renta's Bridal Spring 2019 collection is modern and effortlessly elegant. (Photo: Oscar de la Renta)

Oscar de la Renta Bridal Spring 2019: Modern and effortlessly elegant

Nepal’s tradition of honouring dogs at Kukur Tihar has been taken to the other side of the world by a collective of Mexican animal rights groups that has started celebrating the festival too.

In photos: Kukur Tihar, sharing the bond between man and dog in Mexico

Chhath Puja relives the age-old tradition of paying obeisance to the Sun God.Every year, the festival commences with paying oblation to the setting sun and concludes with paying obeisance to the rising sun (Photo: PTI)

Devotees offer prayers to the sun across the country on Chhath Puja

Frome flamingoes playing in Israel, to cheetah triplets born in Germany and cow worship in Nepal or the devastating California wildfires, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham