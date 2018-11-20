PM Modi aims for below-50 ease of doing busines rank

The Prime Minister said that the Centre has laid stress on policy driven governance and predictable transparent policies.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the ‘Ease of Doing Business Grand Challenge’ during a meeting which he undertook with industry captains at his residence, where several of his cabinet colleagues were also present.

Official sources said that the objective of the challenge is to invite innovative ideas based on Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Big Data Analytics, Blockch-ain and other cutting edge technology to refor-m government processes. The platform for the grand shallenge is the Startup India Portal.

Addressing the participants before the meeting, Mr Modi complimented industry representatives and all others present, for their efforts in improving India’s ranking in “Ease of Doing Business (EoDB).” Mr Modi recalled that when he had first articulated his vision for India to break into the Top 50 in EoDB rankings in the years to come, it was greeted with skepticism.

He added, however, that a great improvement is now visible in just four years as the EoDB rank has improved by 65 spots in this period.

The Prime Minister said India now ranks first in South Asia, and is just some steps away from the Top 50 target, and informed that the Union and state governments have both worked together towards improving EoDB, in the spirit of cooperative, competitive federalism.

The Prime Minister said that the Centre has laid stress on policy driven governance and predictable transparent policies. He said now even small entrepreneurs can do business more easily.

The Prime Minister said that organizations such as IMF and Moody’s, today appear confident and optimistic about India’s future.

The Prime Minister said that the aim is to make India a 5 trillion dollar economy in the shortest possible time.

He said that for this, improvement is necessary in every sector of the economy. Mr Modi informed participants that the Centre is also working towards an industrial policy which will be more reflective of current realities, and will be in accordance with the new vision of the entrepreneurs of New India.



He exhorted the gathering to work towards achieving the target of a Top 50 position in EoDB rankings, official sources said.

Mr Modi emphasised that it is necessary to reduce human intervention in processes, and increase the use of modern and digital technologies. He said that a work culture based on this, will further promote policy driven governance.