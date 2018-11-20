The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 20, 2018 | Last Update : 12:19 PM IST

India, All India

Crime thriller 'Chowkidar hi chor' being run in Delhi: Rahul Gandhi

ANI
Published : Nov 20, 2018, 11:31 am IST
Updated : Nov 20, 2018, 11:31 am IST

The Gandhi scion's comments come after the Reserve Bank of India on Monday held a crucial board meeting.

In a post on Twitter, Gandhi wrote in Hindi which roughly translates to,
 In a post on Twitter, Gandhi wrote in Hindi which roughly translates to, "In Delhi, a crime thriller by the name of 'Chowkidar hi chor' is being played. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Further intensifying his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that a crime thriller by the name of 'Chowkidar hi chor' is being played in the national capital.

The Gandhi scion's comments come after the Reserve Bank of India on Monday held a crucial board meeting.

In a post on Twitter, Gandhi wrote in Hindi which roughly translates to, "In Delhi, a crime thriller by the name of 'Chowkidar hi chor' is being played. In its latest episode, the Central Bureau of Investigation's DIG has put serious charges against a minister, NSA, law secretary and cabinet secretary. On the other hand, his partner from Gujarat is taking away crores of money. The officers are tired. Trust is broken. Democracy is crying."

On Monday, Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Manish Kumar Sinha, who was leading the team probing Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Special Director Rakesh Asthana's case, moved Supreme Court against his transfer to Nagpur and pleaded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the case.

Sinha alleged that he was unjustly transferred to Nagpur in the wee hours of October 24 as his investigation was leading towards certain influential people. His application terms the transfer "arbitrary, motivated and malafide" and one that is made "solely with the purpose and intent to victimise the officer as the investigation revealed cogent evidence against certain powerful persons."

Tags: pm modi, rahul gandhi, rbi board meeting, rakesh asthana, alok verma
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Sara thinks Kareena would have ‘nervous breakdown’ if she called her ‘choti maa’

2

Zero: Aanand L Rai shares heartfelt message for SRK, Anushka and Katrina

3

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar speaks on leading stress-free life to migrant workers in UAE

4

Huawei announces world's most precise GPS tech with L5 L1 dual antenna

5

Final Cut Pro X introduces third-party workflow extensions

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

It is the largest automotive showcase of Medellin. (Photo: AFP)

Colombia: Hundreds attend car festival in Medellin

Daspu, a wordplay on the expression 'Das putas' that means 'The hookers' in Portuguese, is a fashion house founded and run by the city's prostitutes. (Photo: AP)

Brazilian sex workers hold annual fashion show

From rehabilitated circus lions, to gorillas, new born monkeys and a fair for camels in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Oscar de la Renta's Bridal Spring 2019 collection is modern and effortlessly elegant. (Photo: Oscar de la Renta)

Oscar de la Renta Bridal Spring 2019: Modern and effortlessly elegant

Nepal’s tradition of honouring dogs at Kukur Tihar has been taken to the other side of the world by a collective of Mexican animal rights groups that has started celebrating the festival too.

In photos: Kukur Tihar, sharing the bond between man and dog in Mexico

Chhath Puja relives the age-old tradition of paying obeisance to the Sun God.Every year, the festival commences with paying oblation to the setting sun and concludes with paying obeisance to the rising sun (Photo: PTI)

Devotees offer prayers to the sun across the country on Chhath Puja

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham