The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 20, 2018 | Last Update : 03:44 PM IST

India, All India

Congress demands probe after CBI officer's claim on Ajit Doval, Union minister

PTI
Published : Nov 20, 2018, 1:43 pm IST
Updated : Nov 20, 2018, 2:05 pm IST

Congress said that it would raise the issue in Parliament.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi if his slogan of 'na khaaoonga, na khaane doonga' has now changed into 'sab khane walaon ko bachaoonga, aankh moondte dekhta jaoonga'. (Photo: File | ANI)
 Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi if his slogan of 'na khaaoonga, na khaane doonga' has now changed into 'sab khane walaon ko bachaoonga, aankh moondte dekhta jaoonga'. (Photo: File | ANI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday demanded an independent probe into the corruption allegations made by a CBI DIG in an affidavit before the Supreme Court, saying they have raised questions on the functioning of Prime Minister's Office and the government.

The party also said it would raise the issue in Parliament.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that the DIG Manoj Kumar Sinha in his affidavit has named Union minister Haribhai Parthivbhai Chaudhary, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) K V Chowdhury over alleged attempts to interfere in the probe against CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

Also Read: Ajit Doval, minister 'influenced' probe against Asthana: CBI officer to SC

K V Chowdhury did not respond to queries when his reaction was sought while Doval, the NSA, was not immediately available for comments. An official in the minister's office said he was not aware of the matter.

Surjewala asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi if his slogan of "na khaaoonga, na khaane doonga" (will neither do nor allow anyone to do corruption) has now changed into "sab khane walaon ko bachaoonga, aankh moondte dekhta jaoonga" (will save all the corrupt, will watch with shut eyes).

"Who are those helping the corrupt. Are those helping the corrupt sitting in the Prime Minister's Office," he asked.

"When IB, RAW and CBI's credibility is at stake, as it has been put at stake by words of this affidavit and when CVC responsible for investigating the entire matter, his own judgment and conduct is under a cloud, then democracy is in peril and Constitution is in danger," he told reporters.

"We definitely believe and we will appeal to the court to conduct a separate investigation, if possible, otherwise we will go to the court of people. In democracy like ours, the final defender of peoples' right as also holding accountability of the Government is Parliament and we will go to Parliament," the Congress leader said.

The internecine feud in the CBI turned murkier on Monday with a senior officer M K Sinha dragging the names of NSA Ajit Doval, Uminister Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary and CVC K V Chowdhury over alleged attempts to interfere in the probe against CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana, who has been divested of his duties and sent on leave along with his boss Alok Verma.

Sinha, who was probing the FIR against Asthana, the CBI's number 2, and important cases like the PNB scam involving Nirav Modi, made a litany of allegations in his petition before the Supreme Court that sought urgent hearing for quashing his transfer to Nagpur.

Tags: congress, ajit doval, rakesh asthana, alok verma
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

IFFI 2018: Bollywood star power meets global cinema

2

Sara thinks Kareena would have ‘nervous breakdown’ if she called her ‘choti maa’

3

Zero: Aanand L Rai shares heartfelt message for SRK, Anushka and Katrina

4

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar speaks on leading stress-free life to migrant workers in UAE

5

Huawei announces world's most precise GPS tech with L5 L1 dual antenna

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently got married in an extremely private ceremony in Italy, amidst friends and family.

Much-in-love Ranveer, Deepika 'laugh out loud' before Bengaluru reception

An awards ceremony was held last night and many celebs had glamour written all over them as they slayed in their wear.

SRK, Akshay and students Sidharth, Varun, Alia slay at an awards

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who got married at Lake Como in Italy earlier this week, have finally returned in Mumbai. Thousands of fans flooded the airport exit to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds. Check out the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Newlyweds Deepika, Ranveer are back in the bay post Italy wedding

Aaradhya Bachchan celebrated her 7th birthday and it was a very private, close-knit party which only involved her family i.e. the Bachchans.

Aaradhya celebrates her close-knit birthday with Big B, mom-dad

In another eventful day, couples like Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya and Harshvardhan Rane-Kim Sharma were spotted coming out together for professional purposes.

Work hard, party harder: Big B, Jaya unveil book, Kim, Rane make it official

It was time to exercise and get going and proof of that are B-Town celebs Kareena Kapoor Khan, Emraan Hashmi and Varun Dhawan who were out to take the sun!

Emraan goes high voltage for Cheat India; Kareena, Varun slay in gym wear

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham