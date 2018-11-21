7 die after bus falls off bridge in Cuttack

Rescue teams have reached the accident spot and rescue operation is underway.

The front section of the bus was completely smashed. (Photo: ANI)

Cuttak: At least 7 people died after a bus carrying them fell from the Mahanadi bridge near Jagatpur in Odisha’s capital, Cuttack on Tuesday.

Around 30 passengers were in the bus when the accident took place,

While the cause of the accident remains to be verified, local reports say the bus fell off the bridge after it hit a buffalo.

Further details are awaited.