The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Nov 20, 2017 | Last Update : 09:30 PM IST

India, All India

Parents' appeal bear fruit: Another youth in Kashmir shuns militancy

THE ASIAN AGE | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Nov 20, 2017, 8:42 pm IST
Updated : Nov 20, 2017, 8:44 pm IST

Refusing to divulge details of the boy for security reasons, the police said he had joined the militant outfit on September 27 this year.

'He has neither surrendered before the security forces nor been arrested. The 16-year-old boy heeded to his parents’ call and returned home,' said IGP (Kashmir range) Munir Ahmed Khan. (Photo: ANI)
 'He has neither surrendered before the security forces nor been arrested. The 16-year-old boy heeded to his parents’ call and returned home,' said IGP (Kashmir range) Munir Ahmed Khan. (Photo: ANI)

Srinagar: Another youth in Kashmir has shun militancy and returned home after young Kashmiri footballer Majid Irshad Khan surrendered before the Army merely nine days after joining Lashkar-e-Taiba. 

“He has neither surrendered before the security forces nor been arrested,” said Inspector General of Police (Kashmir range) Munir Ahmed Khan. The 16-year-old boy heeded to his parents’ call and returned home in Chimmer village of Damhaal Hanjipora area of southern Kulgam district, Munir added.

The police refused to divulge his name for security reasons. “We don’t want him to land in trouble,” said a senior police official. He also said that the boy had left his home on September 27 to join a militant outfit.

The Jammu & Kashmir Police in a tweet said, “Responding to the appeal of parents one more youth who had joined militants returns home in South Kashmir." The police had on Sunday renewed its appeal to the local Kashmiri militants to shun militancy.

When 20-year-old footballer surrendered before the Army in Anantnag on November 16, the authorities had said that the move had a strategic value and could set the trend among the Kashmiri youth in the militants’ ranks to shun the gun and return home to lead normal life.   

Incidentally, J&K’s DG police Shesh Paul Vaid was on a visit to Kulgam on Monday to inaugurate a gymnasium for the police personnel when the news about another youth’s breaking away from the militants’ ranks and returning home broke.

Vaid tweeted: “On my visit to Kulgam I was told another local militant has come back home in response to appeal of his mother and other family members. Great news!”

He seized the occasion to reiterate the promise that the J&K police will “facilitate and help youth who have joined militants’ ranks to return home.”

The CRPF, which along with the J&K police and the Army is combating militancy in the state, has, meanwhile, set up a help line for the local militants who wish to surrender and return home to lead normal life.

“I think we’re entering the stage wherein a large number of local youth who joined militancy wants to give up the gun. I want to assure them that they are free to return home to lead normal life. In fact, we want them to shun violence and it is for that reason that we have set up a 24x7 help line (14411) for them,” said CRPF’s Inspector General (Operations) Zulfikar Hassan.

He reassured, “We will help them beyond their expectations and there will no harassment. The ‘Madadgaar’ (helper) help line can be used by the militants who wish to surrender or their parents who want them to shun the gun.” 

Meanwhile, a short video of the ailing parents of yet another militant Ashiq Hussain Bhat alias Abu Maaz has emerged on social media. The parents have appealed him to return home.

The police said that Bhat is a resident of southern Shopian district.

Tags: jammu and kashmir, j&k militants, j&k police, jammu and kashmir unrest
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Drinking alcohol not bad for nursing mothers: Study

2

FDA approves first drug in US with digital ingestion tracking

3

Harvey Weinstein was very mean to me, told me I'd never work in Hollywood: Pamela

4

Eat more green leafy vegetables, fruits to live longer: Study

5

BCCI should trust NADA: Rajyavardhan Rathore

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham