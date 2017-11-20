The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Nov 20, 2017 | Last Update : 03:03 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) Ind vs SL, 1st Test: Play called off for rest of the day as rain continues
 
India, All India

Odisha: BJP strives for Amit Shah’s ‘Mission 120 plus’ target

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 20, 2017, 2:19 am IST
Updated : Nov 20, 2017, 2:21 am IST

Patnaik, it was learnt, has been taking regular updates from BJD cadre in Bijepur.

BJP president Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)
 BJP president Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: An upbeat BJP in Odisha is leaving no stone unturned in order to achieve party president Amit Shah’s target of ‘Mission 120 plus’ for the next Assembly election in the state.

After its “excellent” performance in the panchayat polls, the saffron poll managers are now preparing to give Naveen Patnaik led ruling BJD another “tough electoral fight” in Bijepur bypoll, which the saffron poll managers are seeing as an “agniparisha” ahead of the 2019 assembly polls. Not taking any chance, the chief minister, it was learnt, has deputed his ministers in the assembly seats and each minister has been given the charge to oversee party’s preparedness till the block level. Mr Patnaik, it was learnt, has been taking regular updates from BJD cadre in Bijepur.

Meanwhile, the BJP has strengthened its organisation in the state till the booth level with its ‘Mo booth sabuthu mazboot (my booth, the strongest)’ exercise and had done well in Bijepur during the local bodies elections earlier this year.

Though the election commission is yet to announce the date for the bypoll, which has been necessitated due to the demise of Congress MLA Subal Sahu, saffron poll managers are working hard to make sure that the ruling BJD treats the bypoll as an “agnipariksha (test by fire).”

Sources disclosed BJP joint general secretary, Saudan Singh had advised the state leadership to rope in former BJD leader Ashok Panigrahi, who had contested the last election as an independent and dented BJD’s vote bank.

Speculation is rife that the BJP could field Mr Panigrahi for the bypoll. On the other hand, late Congress leader’s wife Ritarani has joined the BJD and could be its candidate.

“At least the BJP has forced (chief minister) Naveen babu to reach out to his people, for whom he was inaccessible for all these years. Who would have thought that a CM would depute his ministers for a bypoll. No doubt the BJP’s growing popularity and acceptability in Odisha, which the BJD has been ruling for more than 15 years, has unnerved the BJD,” said a senior BJP leader. In the 147 member assembly, the BJP currently has just 10 members.

Tags: amit shah, naveen patnaik, odisha assembly elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

BCCI should trust NADA: Rajyavardhan Rathore

2

Report leaks on China’s new website: ‘Clean internet space’ or cyber vigilantism?

3

Need to tackle air pollution? Consider these five air purifiers

4

20 years of changing seasons on earth packed into 2½ minutes

5

Padmavati row: Deepika's 'xXx' co-star Ruby Rose lends support to actress on Twitter

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

On winning the crown, Manushi said, "The feeling is still sinking in and I am excited to make India proud. I am looking forward to the times ahead."

Miss World 2017: Manushi Chillar brings back the 'blue crown'

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Chiang Mai is considered as one of the best places to experience the Loy Krathong festival in Thailand which is celebrated on the first full moon of the 12th traditional Thai calendar and which includes a theme float parade through town. (Photo: AFP)

People celebrate Loy Krathong festival in Thailand

The Jubilee Bull of Medinaceli is a traditional festive event dating back to the 16th century in which a bull, covered with mud from the legs to the head to avoid burns, wears on its horns a metal frame (gamella) on which two large balls of fire burn, while the animal is tied to a pole with a rope. (Photo: AFP)

Revelers celebrate Toro de Jubilo in Spain

Mumbai-Belgium's Queen Mathilde and King Philippe were seen playing cricket at Oval Maidan in Mumbai advocating for children’s right to play and learn during. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Belgian Royalty and Cricketer Virender Sehwag team up for Child Rights

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham