India, All India

No Islamic State imprints in Kashmir, says J&K DGP

PTI
Published : Nov 20, 2017, 6:13 am IST
The DGP’s statement came at a joint press conference of top police, Army and CRPF officials at Badamibagh Cantonment here.

Jammu and Kashmir police chief S.P. Vaid
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police chief S.P. Vaid on Sunday asserted that there were no Islamic State imprints in the Valley, even as he expressed hope to convince parents of local militias to appeal their children to leave the path of violence and return to mainstream.

On being asked about the claim of the terror group (IS) that it carried out its first attack at Zakura area in the Valley on Friday wherein a police officer was killed, Mr Vaid said the claim was yet to be verified.

“It is yet to be verified and I do not think ISIS has any imprints here. We were able to successfully wean away more than 60 boys from taking the path of violence. We are hopeful that we will be able to convince parents of other boys to leave this path (of violence) and return to mainstream,” he said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Munir Khan also ruled out the presence of ISIS in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the Centre has taken note of reports about global terror group ISIS claiming an attack in the Kashmir Valley that left a police officer dead, Union minister Jitendra Singh said adding hat the future course of action would be adopted after taking an appropriate view.

The minister of state in the Prime Minister’s office also said that the recent “back to back” successes achieved against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir was the result of the free hand given to security forces to wipe out the nearly three decade old militancy in the state which is in its last phase.

