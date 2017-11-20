INX Media case: SC nod to Karti Chidambaram going abroad for 10 days

The SC has allowed Karti to visit the UK with certain conditions and an undertaking that he will return as per the order of the court.

The CBI is probing allegations of irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance for INX media by Karti Chidambaram. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed Karti Chidambaram, who is being investigated in the INX Media case, to go to the United Kingdom for his daughter’s admission.

The apex court has allowed Karti to visit the UK from December 1 to December 10 with certain terms and conditions. It has also directed him to give an undertaking that he will return as per the order of the court.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing allegations of irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance for INX media by Karti, son of former Union minister P Chidambaram.

The FIR lodged by the CBI, on May 15, alleged that Karti illegally took service charges for getting the FIPB clearance when his father P Chidambaram was the finance minister.

The CBI raided Karti's residence, along with 13 other locations in New Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai and Chandigarh on May 16.