Indira ‘was a mother to this nation’, says Varun Gandhi

Varun Gandhi also tweeted a picture in which the former PM is seen holding him, then a small child, in her lap.

New Delhi: As the nation paid glowing tributes to its third Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 100th birth anniversary, with the President and Prime Minister leading the remembrances, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday said her late mother-in-law was one of India’s “greatest PMs” and said she “had only one religion — that all Indians were equal children of the motherland”.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi, meanwhile, in a tweet, hailed his grandmother as “a mother to this nation”. He wrote: “Courage is the most important of all the virtues because without courage, you can’t practice any other virtue consistently... To a lady that was a mother to this nation. Miss you, Dadi... I know you always watch over us.”

Varun Gandhi also tweeted a picture in which the former PM is seen holding him, then a small child, in her lap.