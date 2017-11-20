The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Nov 20, 2017 | Last Update : 12:24 PM IST

India, All India

Indira Gandhi was a great statesman: Pranab Mukherjee

PTI
Published : Nov 20, 2017, 10:52 am IST
Updated : Nov 20, 2017, 11:26 am IST

Mukherjee said this was proved in her interaction with a group of British reporters in 1978, 3 yrs after the Emergency was imposed in India.

Talking about the 'Operation Bluestar' in Golden Temple in 1984, former president Pranab Mukherjee said Indira Gandhi had never compromised with blind religious faiths or with the social force which was at work to split the country into different parts. (Photo: PTI)
 Talking about the 'Operation Bluestar' in Golden Temple in 1984, former president Pranab Mukherjee said Indira Gandhi had never compromised with blind religious faiths or with the social force which was at work to split the country into different parts. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Describing Indira Gandhi as a great statesman and the best prime minister India ever had, former President Pranab Mukherjee on Sunday said she never shied away from reality.

He was delivering the Indira Gandhi Memorial speech on her 100th birth anniversary day organised by Bidhan Memorial Trust, Kolkata. The programme was chaired by Congress leader Somen Mitra.

Mukherjee said this was proved in her interaction with a group of British reporters in 1978, three years after the Emergency was imposed in the country.

"In November 1978, she went to London to attend a birthday function in memory of Jawaharlal Nehru and I came to know all big papers in the UK were writing she should not be given importance and was labelled by them as a fascist and dynastic lady," he said.

The former president said as they reached the Heathrow airport, they were asked by the airport personnel to leave by a different exit since a group of hostile looking reporters were waiting to meet Gandhi at the airport's main gate.

But she refused, he said.

"As we faced them, one of the journalists loudly asked her what did she gain by declaring Emergency," Mukherjee said.

"And Indiraji replied 'that we have been very comprehensively alienated by all sections of people' and all the mediapersons smiled and the ice was broken," he recalled, adding, "she had never shied away from reality".

Talking about the 'Operation Bluestar' in Golden Temple in 1984, Mukherjee said she had never compromised with blind religious faiths or with the social force which was at work to split the country into different parts.

To the words of caution by her well-wishers before the operation against extremists, she had replied 'I know may be I have to sacrifice my life for this act', he said.

She had also said that as the prime minister of this country her priority was to safeguard the unity and integrity of India and her personal security issue would come later, Mukherjee recalled.

Praising Gandhi for her foresight, Mukherjee referred to the 1974 nuclear explosion at Pokhran.

"Before the Pokhran blast, she had rightly pointed out that while five countries of the world would make nuclear bomb, the rest 189 countries would be deprived of nuclear materials to process electricity," the former president said.

She asked these nuclear nations to drastically reduce their nuke arsenal and told them that India was screwdriver technology away from manufacturing a nuclear bomb but if they drastically reduced their arsenal then India won't do it, he said.

"But as the five nations did not listen, India had to trigger the nuclear bomb explosion at Pokhran in 1974 to show that we can. Twenty-four years later in 1998, India conducted another nuclear bomb explosion (second time) and then prime minister AB Vajpayee rightly said that they followed the path paved by Indira Gandhi," Mukherjee said.

He said Gandhi was instrumental in setting up ISRO. "In today's space science India occupies the third spot. This happened as she had founded ISRO."

The function was attended by several Congress leaders including Pradip Bhattacharya, Omprakash Mishra and Somen Mitra.

Tags: pranab mukherjee, indira gandhi, indira gandhi best prime minister, operation bluestar
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Eat more green leafy vegetables, fruits to live longer: Study

2

BCCI should trust NADA: Rajyavardhan Rathore

3

Report leaks on China’s new website: ‘Clean internet space’ or cyber vigilantism?

4

Need to tackle air pollution? Consider these five air purifiers

5

20 years of changing seasons on earth packed into 2½ minutes

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

On winning the crown, Manushi said, "The feeling is still sinking in and I am excited to make India proud. I am looking forward to the times ahead."

Miss World 2017: Manushi Chillar brings back the 'blue crown'

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Chiang Mai is considered as one of the best places to experience the Loy Krathong festival in Thailand which is celebrated on the first full moon of the 12th traditional Thai calendar and which includes a theme float parade through town. (Photo: AFP)

People celebrate Loy Krathong festival in Thailand

The Jubilee Bull of Medinaceli is a traditional festive event dating back to the 16th century in which a bull, covered with mud from the legs to the head to avoid burns, wears on its horns a metal frame (gamella) on which two large balls of fire burn, while the animal is tied to a pole with a rope. (Photo: AFP)

Revelers celebrate Toro de Jubilo in Spain

Mumbai-Belgium's Queen Mathilde and King Philippe were seen playing cricket at Oval Maidan in Mumbai advocating for children’s right to play and learn during. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Belgian Royalty and Cricketer Virender Sehwag team up for Child Rights

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham