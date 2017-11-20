The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Nov 20, 2017 | Last Update : 01:55 PM IST

India, All India

Rahul Gandhi set to take over from mother as Congress president before Gujarat polls

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 20, 2017, 12:24 pm IST
Updated : Nov 20, 2017, 1:42 pm IST

The decision on Rahul's alleviation was taken during the Congress Working Committee meet on Monday in New Delhi.

The Congress also said, if in case there is no candidate apart from Rahul Gandhi, it would announce his candidature on the last date of scrutiny. (Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia)
 The Congress also said, if in case there is no candidate apart from Rahul Gandhi, it would announce his candidature on the last date of scrutiny. (Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia)

New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Monday announced the schedule to elect the next party president, paving the way for Rahul Gandhi’s coronation just before the Gujarat elections.

The CWC meeting was chaired by the current party president Sonia Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence in the morning.

The 47-year-old vice-president of the Congress is set to succeed his mother, Sonia, and is expected to be elected unopposed like she has been for the past 17 years.

The Congress will issue the poll notification on December 1 and if anyone would want to contend for the succession to the party presidency, he/she will have to file nomination papers by December 4.

The party will scrutinise the nominations on December 5 and allow contender(s), if there any, to withdraw the nomination by December 11.

Election, if there are contender(s), would be held on December 16 and results announced on December 19.

The Congress said if there is no other contender for the post, the party would announce Rahul's candidature on the last date of scrutiny, i.e. December 5.

In October, Sonia had said Rahul Gandhi would be elevated soon. 

Sonia Gandhi has been Congress President since 1988, making her the longest-serving chief of the party. She has been unwell in recent years and has scaled back her public engagements, which brought Rahul more to the forefront.

Rahul became the party's vice-president in January 2013.

Tags: congress working committee, sonia gandhi, rahul gandhi, congress president
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Eat more green leafy vegetables, fruits to live longer: Study

2

BCCI should trust NADA: Rajyavardhan Rathore

3

Report leaks on China’s new website: ‘Clean internet space’ or cyber vigilantism?

4

Need to tackle air pollution? Consider these five air purifiers

5

20 years of changing seasons on earth packed into 2½ minutes

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

On winning the crown, Manushi said, "The feeling is still sinking in and I am excited to make India proud. I am looking forward to the times ahead."

Miss World 2017: Manushi Chillar brings back the 'blue crown'

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Chiang Mai is considered as one of the best places to experience the Loy Krathong festival in Thailand which is celebrated on the first full moon of the 12th traditional Thai calendar and which includes a theme float parade through town. (Photo: AFP)

People celebrate Loy Krathong festival in Thailand

The Jubilee Bull of Medinaceli is a traditional festive event dating back to the 16th century in which a bull, covered with mud from the legs to the head to avoid burns, wears on its horns a metal frame (gamella) on which two large balls of fire burn, while the animal is tied to a pole with a rope. (Photo: AFP)

Revelers celebrate Toro de Jubilo in Spain

Mumbai-Belgium's Queen Mathilde and King Philippe were seen playing cricket at Oval Maidan in Mumbai advocating for children’s right to play and learn during. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Belgian Royalty and Cricketer Virender Sehwag team up for Child Rights

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham