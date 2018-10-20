The Asian Age | News

Watch: BJP councillor thrashes UP cop, attacks lawyer in restaurant

The brawl initiated when the cop-lawyer duo started quarrelling with the staffers at the restaurant over delay in serving meals.

A sub-inspector, accompanying a female lawyer friend to a restaurant, was thrashed by its owner Munish Kumar, who is also a BJP councillor, following altercation over delay in serving food. (Screengrab | ANI)
 A sub-inspector, accompanying a female lawyer friend to a restaurant, was thrashed by its owner Munish Kumar, who is also a BJP councillor, following altercation over delay in serving food. (Screengrab | ANI)

Meerut: A sub-inspector, accompanying a female lawyer friend to a restaurant, was thrashed by its owner Munish Kumar, who is also a BJP councillor, following altercation over delay in serving food.

The incident that took place on Friday was captured in camera and later went viral on social media.

According to reports, Sukhpal Singh Pawar, Mohiuddinpur police outpost in-charge, went to a restaurant owned by BJP councillor Munish Kumar for dinner on Friday in inebriated condition. He was accompanied by a female colleague, who is a city-based lawyer. The brawl initiated when the cop-lawyer duo started quarrelling with the staffers at the restaurant over delay in serving meals.

Watch video here: (Note - strong language)

 

 

Owner Munish Kumar intervened and confronted the duo. The altercation turned murky after he thrashed and hurled abuses at SI Sukhpal who was eventually pinned on the ground.

BJP councillor Munish Kumar has been arrested.

Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Meerut

